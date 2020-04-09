Collaboration Fest ‘Welcome Beer’ to be Released as Fundraiser for Colorado Brewers Guild

DENVER — Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) board member breweries are releasing “In This Together,” a Pale Ale that was to be served as the official “Welcome Beer” to guests entering the 7th Annual Collaboration Fest at the Fillmore Auditorium this past Saturday. The breweries will donate $1 from each sale to the nonprofit.

“In This Together” features orange, lemon, grapefruit, and pine notes and was created as a throwback to classic West Coast Pale Ales in celebration of the CBG’s origins in the mid-’90’s. In a modern twist, it features all Colorado malt from Loveland’s Root Shoot Malting and Fort Collins’ Troubadour Malts, with yeast from Inland Island Yeast. Centennial (representing the Centennial State), Amarillo, and Chinook hops round out the ingredients.

All nine members of the CBG Board of Directors and their respective breweries, as well as the two-person CBG staff, collaborated on the beer, brewed at Joyride Brewing Company in Edgewater.

“Like all of our member breweries, the CBG has been hit hard by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dave Bergen, Chair of the CBG Board of Directors and Cofounder of Joyride Brewing Company. “We had to postpone two of the Guild’s most important fundraisers, Collaboration Fest and Colorado Pint Day—which was supposed to happen on April 8th—due to the crisis we’re all going through together. We’re doing our best to make sure that Colorado’s independent breweries and the CBG hold strong through this and emerge on the other side. Collaboration Fest is one of my favorite days of the year, so I was obviously disappointed that we couldn’t host it, but I’m excited that we’re still able to share the Welcome Beer with supporters of local breweries.”

The nonprofit Colorado Brewers Guild was formed in 1995 and represents the state’s independent craft brewers. In the past month it has focused on advocating with local officials to ensure that breweries are recognized as essential businesses and can continue business, selling craft beer in as many ways as possible even though drinking at the establishments is currently prohibited.

The CBG worked with Governor Polis to make it possible for breweries to deliver beer directly to customers during temporary shelter-in-place orders, and as soon as social distancing measures were recommended, the coloradobeer.org website posted a growing list of breweries offering to-go and delivery options for fresh, local craft beer.

Cans of “In This Together” Pale Ale will be available for purchase in 16 oz. 4-packs beginning this Thursday, April 9th at Joyride Brewing Company, 4 Noses Brewing Company (Broomfield), Barrels & Bottles (Golden), Broken Compass Brewing (Breckenridge), Epic Brewing (Denver), and Station 26 Brewing Co. (Denver). The beer will also be available for crowler and growler fills at Joyride Brewing Company and Periodic Brewery (Northglenn). Horse & Dragon Brewing Company and Odell Brewing Company, both of Fort Collins, also participated in the collaboration.

$1 from each 4-pack or equivalent will be donated to the CBG to support its mission to promote, protect, and propel independent craft breweries in what the CBG and enthusiasts refer to as “The State of Craft Beer”.

The CBG also recently released the limited edition “Colorado Strong” t-shirt as a fundraiser to support its mission and membership.

For More Information: coloradobeer.org