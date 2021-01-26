Clausthaler Non-Alcoholic Premium Beer Announces Partnership with Legendary INDYCAR Team Andretti Autosport

NORWALK, Conn. — Radeberger Gruppe USA, an importer of brands of its parent company Radeberger Gruppe, the leading German brewing group, announced today that it has entered a multi-year agreement with legendary race team Andretti Autosport for its popular Clausthaler brand – the leading and most-awarded non-alcoholic beer in the industry.

Andretti Autosport is synonymous with success, having more than 200 total race wins. Among them, four NTT INDYCAR® SERIES championships, four Indy Lights titles and five victories at the famous Indianapolis 500-Mile Race. The company is led by Chairman and CEO Michael Andretti, one of the most successful drivers in the history of the sport. While Andretti is no longer leading the team from behind the wheel of the car, he is at the helm of the team’s business operations.

As part of the partnership, Clausthaler Non-Alcoholic becomes the Official Non-Alcoholic Beer of the No. 27 Andretti Autosport NTT INDYCAR SERIES entry. The Clausthaler logo will be featured on the No. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS / AutoNation Honda, driven by Alexander Rossi. After winning the 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500 during his rookie season, Rossi is known and respected as one of the sport’s most elite and popular drivers. In the five years since his historic win, he has started over 75 races and appeared on the podium an impressive 24 times with seven victories.

“Andretti Autosport has a long-standing history of winning and leadership, and we are thrilled that Clausthaler can be a part of their ongoing success,” said Dave Deuser, CEO of Sales and Marketing for Radeberger Gruppe USA. “This is the largest partnership we’ve ever done for Clausthaler Non-Alcoholic, and we’re excited about the opportunities this offers our sales team, our wholesale and retail partners to showcase the Clausthaler brand and the non-alcoholic category to a wider range of consumers.”

“Clausthaler is a pioneer in its category and their positioning of living life to its fullest aligns perfectly with the values and positioning of our organization,” said Michael Andretti, Chairman and CEO of Andretti Autosport. “We’re excited to welcome them into the Andretti family and look forward to many years of success to come.”

An Accelerated Partnership

The two companies began talking in late 2020 and realized quickly how many synergies existed between the organizations. Both known and respected as pioneers in their crafts, it didn’t take long before they agreed on terms.

As part of the agreement, Clausthaler will be prominently displayed on the No. 27 car just below the aeroscreen on the side cockpit. The Clausthaler brand will also appear on Rossi’s fire suit (front right breast) and be adorned on all No. 27 team pit crew uniforms and other team equipment. In addition, Clausthaler will appear on the team’s transporter – the 18-wheeler which safely delivers the race car to venues across the country. Clausthaler product will also be available to team guests in the Andretti Autosport Hospitality throughout race weekends.

This agreement is inclusive of all NTT INDYCAR SERIES races throughout the 2021 and 2022 seasons, making its first laps around Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama on April 11. Additional appearances include the famous Texas Motor Speedway, the Portland Grand Prix and throughout the streets of Nashville, Toronto and St. Petersburg among other prominent locations in 2021. Perhaps the most prestigious event is the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500, held over Memorial Day Weekend in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Merchandising & Marketing

Clausthaler and Andretti Autosport will be co-promoting the brand on social media channels, including Facebook and Instagram. Clausthaler will be developing creative digital advertisements and is considering promoting exclusive experiences at various races throughout the year for its fans to win via social media and its website (www.clausthaler.us).

Off-premise, Clausthaler will have case cards and in-store stack displays featuring Rossi and his No. 27 machine. The brand is also in the process of creating merchandise in line with motorsports gear (hats, shirts, jackets, etc.). There is also consideration of specialized Andretti Autosport themed packaging, which is being further explored by the brand team in the year ahead.

Finally, Radeberger Gruppe USA will be extending an invitation for Andretti Autosport executives and spokespeople to join them at National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA) annual convention in Las Vegas (October 3-6) where they will have a large booth presence and networking activities centered around the Andretti Autosport partnership.

“This partnership represents a major commitment in bringing increased visibility and awareness of the Clausthaler brand to our distribution network.,” added Deuser. “With Andretti Autosport as part of our pit crew and Alexander Rossi as our brand ambassador, we’re excited about winning at retail where our beer is sold while simultaneously creating further retail opportunities by introducing Clausthaler to a whole new generation of fans.”

About Radeberger Gruppe USA

Radeberger Gruppe USA is an importer of brands of its parent company, Radeberger Gruppe, Germany’s largest brewery group belonging to the family business Dr. August Oetker KG in Bielefeld. With a clear commitment to the regionality and the high emotional boosting of its brands, Radeberger Gruppe is cultivating German beer and beverage diversity and is actively developing the German beer and drink market with an innovative company model. Radeberger Gruppe USA’s distribution includes Radeberger Pilsner, Schöfferhofer Grapefruit, Schöfferhofer Pomegranate, Sion Kölsch, Clausthaler Original, Clausthaler Dry Hopped, Clausthaler Grapefruit, Santa Clausthaler, DAB and Braufactum.

About Andretti Autosport

Andretti Autosport, led by racing legend Michael Andretti, boasts a wide racing portfolio rooted in tradition and designed for success.Under the banners of Andretti Autosport and BMWi Andretti Motorsport, the Indianapolis-based team fields multiple entries across the INDYCAR SERIES, Indy Lights, the FIA Formula E Championship and the IMSA Prototype Challenge LMP3 division. The team also competes as Walkinshaw Andretti United in the Australian Supercars category through partnership with Walkinshaw Racing and United Autosports and additionally is set to field an entry in the new Extreme E championship via Andretti United Extreme E.The global racing enterprise boasts four INDYCAR SERIES championships, four Indy Light titles, one Pro Mazda championship, a Silver Class GT4 Championship and has captured victory five times at the famed Indianapolis 500. The team also holds two X Games Gold Medals and five U.S. rallycross championships.To share in the Andretti story, please visit online at http://www.AndrettiAutosport.com and follow on social media at #AllAndretti.