Chuckanut Brewery Taps Schwarz Lager

BELLINGHAM, Washington – All those dark beer drinkers will love to know that Chuckanut Brewery has their Schwarz Lager on tap at both locations (Skagit Valley and Portland, OR). Chuckanut releases Schwarz only about once a year. This is a black lager with lots of espresso and bitter chocolate notes on a medium bodied frame. Originally all beers were once dark, few have ever been truly black but Chuckanut Schwarz is pretty dark. Despite the darkness of this lager it finishes dry, clean and crisp making it very drinkable. Schwarz beer style also packs plenty of flavor in a 5.2% ABV lager. Chuckanut Schwarz was a GABF (Great American Beer Festival) Silver medal winner in 2009.

Grilled steaks and burgers are perfect with Schwarz. If you want a great beer to match your Reuben sandwich this is it! Chuckanut Schwarz lager is on tap at both of its locations (Skagit Valley and Portland, OR) plus limited accounts around Puget Sound and Oregon. Supplies of Schwarz Lager in cans are also sold at Chuckanut locations and a very few selected accounts in Bellingham, WA. You won’t be disappointed with this delicious black lager anytime of day or night!

About Chuckanut Brewery

Chuckanut Brewery brews award winning Lagers and Ales and has won Large Brewery of the Year at WA Beer Awards 2017, 2019 and 2021 and Small Brewery at the GABF 2011. The production facility and Tap Room is in Skagit Valley at 11937 Higgins Airport Way, Burlington, WA. Chuckanut Brewery’s P. Nut Beer Hall is at 920 SE Caruthers St, Portland. Both locations welcome guests of all ages and have indoor and outdoor seating!

For More Information:

https://chuckanutbrewery.com