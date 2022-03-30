Chainline Brewing Company Releases Ukraine Benefit Beer

KIRKLAND, Washington – Like many of you we’ve been watching the events unfold in Ukraine with horror and a desire to help. It’s been difficult to know how but when @pravdabeer put out the call to brew their victory beer we knew it was the least we could do to support them in their time of need. Chainline has brewed one of Pravda’s beers, “Putin Huylo” (roughly Putin D__khead) and canned it with labels featuring Pravda original artwork. 4 packs and cases are available starting today as a taproom only release, with 100% of all sales will going directly to support the ongoing humanitarian efforts being spearheaded by Pravda Beer Theater and Fest Lokal in Lviv. To date they have provided thousands of meals to defense forces, first responders and refugees fleeing the heavy fighting further east. We wish them well in their stuggle and hope to raise a celebratory beer when the war is finally over.

For More Information:

https://chainlinebrewing.com/brew_for_ukraine/