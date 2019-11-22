Ceria Brewing to Begin Shipments of Non-Alcoholic THC-Infused and THC/CBD-Infused Products to California in January 2020

ARVADA, Colo. – California is the next recreationally legalized state being targeted for Colorado-based CERIA Brewing Company’s line of THC- and THC/CBD-infused dealcoholized craft beers. In January 2020, the company plans to introduce to the Golden State its Grainwave Belgian Style White Ale infused with 5 mg. of THC, and its newest entry, Indiewave, an IPA Style infused with 10 mg. of THC and 10 mg. of CBD.

Due to regulatory guidelines in the State, the brands will be known as simply Grainwave and Indiewave.

The launch will be supported by a multi-city promotional tour by CERIA brewmaster and co-founder Keith Villa, Ph.D., former brewmaster of Blue Moon craft beer.

CERIA made brewing history in 2018 with Colorado’s first THC-infused beer. Since then it has set its sights on expansion to all 12 states where consumption of recreational cannabis is fully legal. CERIA will enter California by mid-January, then proceed to Nevada thereafter.

“The preliminary market response to CERIA’s products from our distribution network has been extremely positive. We’re excited to be on the forefront with CERIA to help build a new category in beverage, which we believe has huge growth potential,” said Nathan Roessmann, VP – Operations of Growpacker, the licensed facility based in Desert Hot Springs, Calif., that will infuse, package and distribute CERIA in the state.

Grainwave, at only 77 calories, is a refreshing, medium bodied non-alcohol craft beer featuring blood orange peel and coriander. CERIA gently removes the alcohol and infuses the beer with water soluble THC for a new spin on a classic.

Indiewave is a flavorful non-alcohol, IPA style craft beer infused with both THC and CBD that perfectly balances Cascade, Citra and Amarillo hops with light caramel malts for a smooth citrus character, all at under 100 calories.

Both styles will be sold in 12 oz. aluminum cans and 4-packs.

The expansion is expected to continue the brand’s high profile, meteoric rise in cannabis infused beverages, according to Keith Villa, Ph.D., and his wife, co-founder and CEO Jodi Villa.

“By always creating and producing the highest quality, best tasting styles, CERIA has established itself as the standard for responsible and enjoyable beverage consumption of cannabis,” said Dr. Villa.

“Consumers want to enjoy cannabis in more traditionally social occasions. And beverages are the ideal product form to meet that need. The under-developed market for beverages in cannabis presents a tremendous opportunity for brands, retailers and consumers alike for years to come.”

For the California market, the two CERIA styles will be available for sale in licensed dispensaries starting in southern California. Eventually they will be available through Growpacker’s home delivery system.

CERIA, Inc., a Delaware C corporation, dba CERIA Brewing Company, is headquartered in Arvada, Colorado. For more information: Ceriabrewing.com, @ceriabrewing #ceriabrewing

For More Information:

https://ceriabrewing.com