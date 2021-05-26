CERIA Brewing Doubles Its NA Beer Distribution Network in 12 Months

ARVADA, Colorado – CERIA Brewing Company, makers of Grainwave Belgian White and Indiewave IPA non-alcohol craft beers, reports its distribution network has doubled in the past 12 months.

The two CERIA styles, created by legendary Colorado brewmaster Keith Villa, Ph.D., are currently carried by 40 distributors in 18 states and U.S. territories, including recent distributor relationships in Texas and Puerto Rico.

Increased interest in health and wellness, spawned by the pandemic and the low- and no-alcohol movement, and CERIA’s 0.0% ABV positioning, are credited with distributors’ interest and desire to take on the brand, according to Dr. Villa.

“Told repeatedly to wash their hands and to wear face masks to control the spread of Covid-19, consumers have become more conscious of their health, in many cases reducing or avoiding the consumption of alcohol. Adding to growing interest in NAs, particularly craft beers such as CERIA, are Facebook groups and new mobile smartphone apps developed over the past year to help consumers consider non-alcohol refreshment and provide ‘better for you’ beverage solutions,” said Dr. Villa.

“YTD 2021 dollar sales of non-alcoholic beer are up 31.5%, according to market research firm IRI, and we anticipate that trend will continue through the summer, traditionally a strong time for craft beer consumption. This places NA beers in a prime position to compete against ready-to-drink teas, energy drinks and bottled water for hot weather refreshment.”

Says Terry Cekola, President, Elite Brands, Denver, “While alcoholic beer has long been America’s favorite adult beverage, it’s not always suitable for every occasion. Certainly not like bottled water, tea or coffee. But take out the alcohol while maintaining great beer taste, and you have the best of both worlds: a craft non-alcohol beer from CERIA’s legendary brewmaster that Elite Brands is proud to carry.”

Brendan Dalton, General Manager of Kramer Beverage, Hammonton, N.J., says, “The NA category growth will continue as innovative, differentiated products enter the category. Keith’s track record of success excited us about CERIA. CERIA’s taste will drive its success.”

Grainwave Non-Alcohol Belgian-Style White and Indiewave IPA:

Grainwave is a refreshing, medium-bodied Belgian-Style White, made with organic malt, and grains. At only 77 calories, it’s brewed with blood orange peel and coriander and contains 0.00% alcohol by volume (ABV).

CERIA Indiewave NA, at 99 calories, is a flavorful IPA that perfectly balances Cascade, Citra, and Amarillo hops with light caramel malts for a smooth citrusy character. It also comes in at 0.00% ABV.

International Distribution:

Based upon the growing popularity of CERIA in the U.S., the company is testing its non-alcohol brands in Belgium, Canada, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, and the U.K.

About CERIA Brewing Co.

CERIA, Inc., a C corporation, dba CERIA Brewing Company, is headquartered in Arvada, Colorado. The company was co-founded in January 2018 by Keith Villa, Ph.D., creator and former brewmaster of Blue Moon Brewery, and his wife Jodi Villa, CEO. In late 2019 the company won the prestigious “Startup of the Year” Award presented by Food Dive, a leading industry news publisher.

