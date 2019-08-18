Central Coast Brewing Signs Distribution Agreement with Delta Pacific

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Central Coast Brewing (CCB) in San Luis Obispo, CA, has signed a distribution agreement with Delta Pacific Beverages. Delta Pacific Beverages is a full-line beverage distributor servicing retail outlets from supermarkets to neighborhood bars serving the Central Valley, East San Francisco Bay, and San Jose metro areas of California.

George Peterson, owner and founder of Central Coast Brewing notes “at CCB, we pride ourselves on selling the freshest beer possible.” Peterson adds “we believe that Delta Pacific is the perfect partner to help maintain our high standards and to continue to help educate the craft beer consumer on the importance of fresh beer.”

“The CCB team is excited to partner with Delta Pacific,” said Stormy Trevino, director of sales and marketing at Central Coast Brewing. “Delta Pacific has a great reputation in the market for exceptional customer service. They are progressive in the industry and we’re confident our partnership will grow the CCB brand in their territory.”

Established in 1998, Central Coast Brewing offers an extensive craft beer portfolio ranging from award winning IPAs, Pale Ales, and Lagers to unique specialty releases. CCB has won awards at the local, state, national, and international levels, including numerous Great American Beer Festival medals and a prestigious Gold placing for its Lucky Day IPA at the bi-annual World Beer Cup. As a community driven business, CCB donates beer, time, and money to dozens of worthy charities and non-profits up and down the state.

CCB beer may be found throughout the Central Coast of California as well as the new Delta Pacific territory. The company opened its second taproom and new brewing facility in 2018 and has the capacity to brew upwards of 12,000 barrels of beer per year. CCB’s new brewing facility allows it to not only serve their loyal customers throughout the Central Coast but to grow within the Delta Pacific territory. The entire CCB team is excited to be a part of this new opportunity and partnership.