Celis Brewery Releases Juicy IPA

AUSTIN, Texas — Celis Brewery is introducing a new specialty beer, the Celis Juicy IPA, on draft to bars and restaurants throughout Texas. The hazy New England style IPA kissed with citrus forward hops is the creation of third generation Celis family brewer, Daytona Camps.

Celis Brewery, known for its Belgian-style beers, brews the original heritage recipes of Celis White, Celis Pale Bock, Celis Raspberry, and Celis Grand Cru that made the brewery famous in the 1990s. With the reopening of Celis Brewery in July 2017, a new generation of brewers bring new creativity and a thirst for a broad range of beer styles. Daytona, granddaughter of Celis founder, Pierre Celis, has a passion for brewing IPAs. Working with Christine Celis and the team of brewers, Daytona has created recipes for four distinctive IPA styles; Celis Citrus Grandis, Celis Citrus Maximus, Celis’ American IPA (West Coast IPA), and Celis Juicy IPA (East Coast IPA).

“Hazy IPAs are crazy popular right now,” says Daytona, brewer, Celis Brewery. “I really wanted to brew this style that I also love to drink. It’s a very refreshing type of beer, and I love the fact that these kinds of IPAs have a hop characteristic without the big bitterness. We created an easy-drinking and true-to-style New England hazy IPA that craft beer fans and newcomers alike enjoy. This beer has been extremely well received by people in Austin in its limited release, and now we’re happy to share this delicious brew with more beer lovers across the state.”

Celis Brewery held the “IPA Challenge,” a fan-favorite competition that asked beer drinkers to vote for their favorite of the four Celis IPAs. The audience favorite with the most votes would determine which IPA would become the next year-round beer to be canned and distributed statewide. The competition kicked off in August at the Celis Dog Days of IPA party and continued for three weeks with voting in the Celis taproom and at ten bars throughout Austin, Texas. With about 3,000 votes cast, Celis Juicy IPA was the runaway winner with 1,290 votes.

Celis Juicy IPA, 7% ABV and 65 IBU, is brewed with Citra, Azacca, Idaho 7, and Simcoe hops. This brew features strong notes of citrus and tropical fruit aromas and pours hazy pale orange with frothy, paper-white head and a thick lacing throughout. It has frisky yet flirty flavors of guava and papaya, and a smooth classic juicy character that finishes with a refreshing hop bitterness that is floral and lingering. This is a full-bodied beer with a juicy, sensational mouthfeel and a smooth, non-cloying finish. Floral and fun, this approachable IPA brings hop lovers a juicy satisfaction as well as helping new-to-IPA fans ease into their hop palate.

Celis Juicy IPA is available on draft now at hundreds of bars, restaurants, and retail stores in Texas. Customers in Austin will be able to purchase this beer in 12-ounce cans at the end of October, and at retailers throughout the Lone Star state in January 2019.

About Celis Brewery

Celis Brewery, founded by Christine Celis in Austin, Texas, brews Belgian-style ales and other beers, including the original witbier that Pierre Celis brewed in Hoegaarden, Belgium. The brewery is an extension of the Celis family legacy and builds on the award-winning craft beer heritage for which the family is known. Connect with Celis Brewery on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.