Cape May Brewing Company Announces Release of Honey Porter 12 Oz Cans

CAPE MAY, New Jersey – Cape May Brewing Company is excited to announce that Honey Porter will be distributed in 12-ounce cans for the first time this month, alongside its continued distribution in draft year-round. Honey Porter is a 5.4% ABV brown porter that is deceptively smooth, easy to drink, and features a light body with a hint of sweetness.

“Honey Porter is a beer that got its start when I was homebrewing in my Brooklyn bathtub, and the recipe as a whole hasn’t changed much since,” says Cape May Brewing Company CEO Ryan Krill. “We pride ourselves in providing the same experiences people know and love every time they take a sip or open a can, and the same is certainly true for this beer.”

Honey Porter has been a staple of Cape May Brewing Company’s lineup since the company’s inception, and has strong roots in South Jersey.

“We are thrilled to be working with Cape May Brewery on the new can launch of their Honey Porter made with Jersey Fresh honey,” says New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Doug Fisher.

Using local honey was key in Honey Porter being the first beer in New Jersey to carry the Jersey Fresh designation.

“The ‘Made with Jersey Fresh’ program is available to food and drink companies that use NJ agricultural produce in their products, helping us extend the Jersey Fresh season to year-round,” Fisher says. “We encourage other companies that are interested in partnering with us to reach out. We can all raise a glass to promoting New Jersey agriculture!”

The Jersey Fresh program launched in 1984 to help inform consumers about the availability of produce grown in New Jersey. It has now become a benchmark for other state-grown agricultural marketing programs. The logo indicates that the contents have been inspected and meet quality standards equal to or better than U.S. No. 1 (the chief grade for most produce). This standard adds a quality assurance note to the overall Jersey Fresh marketing program that is welcomed by wholesale buyers and consumers who want high quality products that are uniformly sized and consistently packaged.

Honey Porter is Cape May’s second-oldest mainstay, right behind the iconic Cape May IPA, and was previously bottled in 2015, 2016, and 2017, with a limited can release in the Tasting Room in 16-ounce cans in 2020.

“We wanted to create a special label for this beer, which has been such an integral part of our flagship series for so many years,” says Marketing Director Alicia Grasso. “The honeycombed image represents our interconnectedness as a state as well as the importance of each individual area and piece to the whole. This label is a way to pay homage to our state and the incredible people we work with that make this beer possible.”

Honey Porter won a bronze medal at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival, and many devoted fans relish a dark beer option that they can enjoy year-round.

“With such a focus on IPAs throughout the industry, Honey Porter is a refreshing change of pace,” says Chief Brewing Officer & Brewmaster Brandon Greenwood. “It’s a traditional style brewed with English malts and a touch of local flavor with the locally-sourced honey. It is a delicious beer with a fine balance of bold, yet delicate flavors.”

Cape May first brewed Honey Porter in October of 2011, making this release Honey Porter’s very own 10-year anniversary.

Cape May Brewing is thrilled to give fans the option of taking this brew home with them as consumers shift to darker beer options this fall.

Honey Porter will be available in 12-ounce cans throughout New Jersey and Delaware starting Monday, October 18th, with eastern Pennsylvania distribution beginning Monday, October 25th.

CMBC started in 2011, with three guys making one beer in a 1,500 square-foot space. Now, between their administrative, production, and distribution facilities in Cape May and Egg Harbor Township, they have over 74,000 square feet of space and are still #brewingstrong at the Cape May Airport. They have several hundred flagship, seasonal, and small-batch brews under their umbrella, distributed throughout New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, and Delaware. Their original space is now dedicated to experimental brewing and their award-winning Tasting Room, with a separate, industrial brewing facility across the street. Bridging the gap between the two is their new seasonal outdoor Brewtanical Garden, which provides guests with an alternative space to enjoy popular CMBC beers, complete with attached restrooms and its own bar and servers.

