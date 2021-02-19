Cape May Brewing Company Announces Release of Cape May Hard Seltzer

Cape May, NJ — Cape May Brewing Company is pleased to announce their entry into craft hard seltzer with Cape May Hard Seltzer, packaged in a 12-ounce, 12-can variety pack featuring four incredible new flavors: grapefruit, black cherry, watermelon, and mango.

“Cape May Brewing Company’s entry into craft seltzer has been in development for several months as we searched for ways to ensure that our products stood out in an increasingly crowded marketplace,” says Cape May Brewing Company CEO Ryan Krill. “Now, between our choices of flavors, our use of fresh fruit juices, and our branding, drinkers throughout New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, and Delaware will look to Cape May as their new go-to seltzer.”

As the growth from hard seltzer increases, Cape May Brewing Company searched for a product that would not only stand out on shelves but also stand out in consumers’ minds.

“If there’s one thing we’ve learned over the past year or so, it’s that hard seltzer is here to stay,” says Director of Sales Bill Zaninelli, “so we wanted to throw our hat in the ring with a new, craft offering. Unlike others in the field, our seltzers are made using cane sugar and all-natural, fresh fruit juices, creating a flavor profile that you’re unlikely to find elsewhere — fresh, crisp, and ridiculously refreshing.”

Cape May’s focus throughout the development of their hard seltzers has remained focused on one thing: maintaining an intense fruit flavor above all else.

“It’s all about the flavor,” says Cape May Brewing Company’s Vice President of Brewing Operations Brandon Greenwood. “First and foremost, Cape May’s seltzer flavors are all-natural, bright, and true to character. Borrowing from Willy Wonka (and with a little artistic license), the mango tastes like juicy, ripe mango. Secondly, the proprietary process that we employ to make the seltzers leads to an easy-drinking, clean, and refreshing product where only the flavors that we want to showcase come through. No unpleasant fermentation by-products in these bad boys!”

Available in a 12-pack of 12-ounce cans, the branding for Cape May Hard Seltzers is strongly in line with the brewery’s overall branding, yet very much its own.

“We’re thrilled with the branding concept for Cape May Hard Seltzer,” says Cape May Brewing Company Marketing Director Alicia Grasso. “Unmistakably Cape May, the Hard Seltzer Variety Pack builds off of our beers’ branding and communicates freshness, flavor, and refreshment. And, with that totally rad octopus taking center stage, the design is in keeping with all of Cape May’s nautical branding.”

Ultimately, Cape May Brewing Company hopes that it’s the flavors that keep their fans coming back to Cape May Hard Seltzer.

“Cape May Brewing Company’s seltzers are a cut above the rest and a perfect match for a day down the shore,” Greenwood says. “But don’t take my word for it, try one for yourself. You won’t regret it!”

Craft Hard Seltzers from Cape May Brewing Company will be available in a 12 ounce 12 pack throughout New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, and Delaware beginning March 1st.

For more information on Cape May Brewing Company, please visit capemaybrewery.com or call (609) 849-9933.

About Cape May Brewing Company:

CMBC started in 2011, with three guys making one beer in a 1,500 square-foot space. Now, they’ve got over 32,000 square feet of space at the Cape May Airport and several hundred flagship, seasonal, and small-batch brews under their umbrella, distributed throughout all of New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, and Delaware. Their original space is now dedicated to experimental brewing and their award-winning Tasting Room, with a separate, industrial brewing facility across the street. For more information, see Cape May Brewing Company’s website at www.capemaybrewery.com or call (609) 849-9933.