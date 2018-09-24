Canarchy Craft Brewery Collective Releases Mixed Pack

LONGMONT, Colo. — Drink beer and support Can’d Aid Foundation – this is the task set before you from CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective, who just released their VOL. 1 Mixed Pack of brews.

The first of its kind from CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective, the Mixed Pack offers fan-favorite canned beers from four breweries. Craft beer enthusiasts can get a taste of Jai Alai IPA from Cigar City Brewing, Black Ale from Perrin Brewing Company, Hop Rising IPA from Squatters Craft Beers and the original craft beer in a can, Dale’s Pale Ale from Oskar Blues Brewery, all in one box.

These four CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective members have partnered with Can’d Aid Foundation to host bike builds, where community members gather to build bicycles for predominately low-income local schools. Collectively, the four breweries represented in the Mixed Pack have raised money to purchase bikes, host bike builds and donate bicycles and helmets to more than 770 elementary students in six states. For many of these kids, the bikes received from Can’d Aid are the first they have ever owned.

“Call me a rebel, but I have always felt like if you have a choice between doing bad and doing good, choose the good,” said Cigar City Brewing Founder & CEO Joey Redner. “Can’d Aid is doing a lot of good and it’s great to be able to play a small part in it.”

For every case of the Mixed Pack sold, $1 benefits Can’d Aid Foundation, which aims to improve communities from the ground up. Formed five years ago in immediate response to the massive flooding that devastated Lyons and Longmont, Colorado, Can’d Aid has since raised more than $4 million to support their four program areas: Towns, Tunes, Treads + Trails and Love Yur Mama.

CANarchy hopes to donate $10,000 to Can’d Aid Foundation this year through the sales of the Mixed Pack’s initial limited rollout. Find it in North Carolina and Florida today, with more markets coming soon. To keep up with availability, click to visit Oskar Blues Brewery,Cigar City Brewing, Squatters Craft Beers and Perrin Brewing via their beerfinders.

If you are interested in partnering with Can’d Aid to host a bike build, instrument donation, trail or river cleanup to support your local community, please visit candaid.org for more information. About Can’d Aid FoundationCan’d Aid is all about spreading people powered do-goodery through Towns, Tunes, Treads + Trails and Love Yur Mama efforts nationwide. Since its inception in 2013, more than 1.25 million cans of water have been shipped post-disaster, over 2,000 bikes have been built for underprivileged youth, 1,000 instruments have been donated and the equivalent of 33 million cans recycled. To donate, join the do-goodery or find out more, please visit candaid.org.

About CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective

Founded in 2015, CANarchy is a disruptive collective of like-minded brewers dedicated to bringing quality and innovative flavors to beer drinkers in the name of independent craft beer. The portfolio of craft breweries, partially funded by Fireman Capital Partners, including Oskar Blues Brewery, Perrin Brewing Company, Cigar City Brewing, Squatters Craft Beer and Wasatch Brewery, Deep Ellum Brewing Company and newly added Three Weavers Brewing Company, is challenging corporate convention to preserve independent craft beer culture. CANarchy is the #1 provider of American craft beer in a can by bringing value to distributors, retailers and beer drinkers. CANarchy was recently ranked #9 on list of the 2017 Top 50 U.S. Craft Brewers as ranked by sales volume. Cigar City Brewing Jai Alai IPA and Oskar Blues’ Dale’s Pale Ale are currently the #1 and #2 sold craft can six packs in U.S. Grocery. The CANarchy platform brewed over 350,000 bbls in 2017, reaching all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., parts of Canada, Puerto Rico, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Spain, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Brazil, and South Korea. For more information, visit www.canarchy.beer