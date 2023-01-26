Canada’s Torque Collaborates with Beer is Art for Khoisan Saison

The wait is finally over; this is through the effort of Canada and South Africa that brought you this bundle of joy. This beer is brewed and ready to quench your soul. A wise man said that a beer is a liquid for your soul, which is true our heart beats in rhythm with the earth and nature.

Our soul can only be quenched by this soil-coloured liquid of the gods. Some call it the son of the soil others call it by its name beer. This beer it is a Beer is Art Campaign and Torque brewery’s saison style of beer; it pays respect to the first people to walk the South African soil, the child of the Kalahari, the Kalahari desert which is it the highest scientific body in South Africa.

This beer pays respect to the Khoisan tribe. When the founder of beer is art Obakeng Malope pitched it Torque brewery which is situated in Canada, it was done through a zoom meeting, and even thou they are miles apart technology united them. Beer is Art teaches the South African youth over the age of 21 years beer brewing, licencing, beer podcast and starting your own beer brand.

This is a free education, people do not have funds to pay for beer education due to the fact that beer education is expensive. Beer is art solves a problem of unemployment and misunderstanding of beer while on the other hand it teaches people to drink responsibly. Torque brewery has brewed a saison beer and it will be released mid-January this is to enable the South Africans over 21 years and sponsor them to get beer education. Award winning Torque brewery is one of the best breweries in Canada.

Manitoba needed a few more breweries to help spread the craft beer word so Torque gathered up a team and started writing a business plan and swinging hammers. In August 2016, they sent their first canned beer out to the masses that is how they started, how they became Torque Brewery. Since then they have picked up a few awards, raised some money for charity, worked extra hard and had some fun along the way.

Proud to be one of Manitoba’s local breweries, they continue to bring new beer styles to the pint glasses of the masses. From sour styles to porters, they will forge ahead and offer up new styles and help expand the palates of beer drinkers everywhere. They are situated at 330-830 King Edward Street Winnipeg, MB R3H 0P4 For us South Africans, we owe our being to the hills and the valleys, the mountains and the glades, the rivers, the deserts, the trees, the flowers, the seas and the ever-changing seasons that define the face of our native land.

We are intertwined with nature. When you take a look on the label of this beer it consists of the drawings that the Khoisan tribe left on the cave walls in South Africa. They lived in the mountains, where they left their rock art right in the depths of nature. Beer is art relates beer being art to these drawings that were left on the caves by the Khoisan.

The Khoisan drew paintings on the cave walls to tell a story, a story of how they are living , what happened so that the next generation can read the stories that they left for them and get to know who they were and know their roots. Beer is telling a story, the beer that we make now it is not the beer that they will be making in the next 200 years. The people who will be living in those times will be using the beer that we are making this time the history that we are making as reference.

They will learn about the aromas that we prefer and the tastes that we prefer. Some of the natural resources that we are using now will be extinct or would have evolved. They will read the stories that we have left for them and learn of what kind of people we were what are our likes and dislikes and the barley, hops we used to harvest and our water quality that is influencing our beer. Beer means nature; it is the grand mothers who harvested the sorghum and corn to make traditional beer. This generation does not embrace the art of beer making it can be craft beer or traditional beer. When the grandmothers pass on people will not know where to get the knowledge from.

Soon they will blame big cooperation’s for taking their knowledge; where else they did not preserve it. This beer will inspire the South African youth to get into the beer industry seeing that nothing is impossible when you work hard Knowledge is being stolen from the Khoisan, they are the most intelligent people to live in South Africa and some still exist today. They harvest the land for food and medicine a lot of their inventions are stolen by science and biology. With this beer, beer is art and Torque brewery are saying cheers to the Khoisan you inspired beer is art to honour its invention and intelligence and copyright its inventions Through this beer Torque is helping South Africans fight for their place in beer. The ability to mass-produce grains like barley and wheat, coupled with usage of yeast, led to the discovery of food items like bread. Grain and yeast are also the building blocks of beer. According to historical records, beer could have been as important as bread for early civilizations.

It is through the stories that Beer is Art wrote on this label of the saison beer that they hope that it will educate people most importantly beer is art understands that in communities whereby people are poor beer is abused. Beer is art want beer to go to those communities and empower them through entrepreneurship.

For More Information:

https://youtube.com/shorts/hC_GwAvI6IE