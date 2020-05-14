Buskey Cider to Release Summer Seasonal Watermelon Rosemary Cider with Doorstep Delivery

RICHMOND, Va. — Buskey Cider is releasing their popular summer seasonal cider, Watermelon Rosemary Cider, starting this Friday, May 15th at 12pm. The cider will be available in 16 oz. cans and 32 oz. crowlers through delivery and pick up via their website to most parts of Virginia, and in 16oz cans only through distribution in select grocery stores and bottle shops.

“From this batch’s start soon after opening, as a Randall in our tasting room, to 60 barrels, to 135 barrels, on day 1 of covid, a handful of customers reached out to me asking if we’d still be making the watermelon rosemary this year. Heck yeah we are, and lots of it,” said Will Correll, founder and CEO of Buskey.

Correll opened Buskey Cider with his wife Elle at the age of 26 in April 2016 in the neighborhood of Scott’s Addition, described as Richmond’s booziest craft beverage neighborhood. Buskey Cider is made with 100% Virginia apples and has no added sugar. Buskey also produces a semi-sweet traditional RVA Cider, an off-dry Tart Cherry Cider, seasonals, limited releases, and collaboration projects. In addition to Buskey Cider’s original tasting room and production facility in Richmond, the cidery has an outpost in Cape Charles on the eastern shore of Virginia.

“Three years ago we released Watermelon Rosemary Cider as our largest seasonal batch, which sold out prelaunch. For a lot of customers, this propelled Buskey to the forefront of the cider scene. It continues to be the most anticipated cider every year,” said Elle Correll, Co-owner and Sales and Marketing Director at Buskey. “Just because COVID-19 means we can’t have a big launch party, that doesn’t mean that Watermelon Rosemary doesn’t get to launch in style. We’ll be launching it at your doorstep with nearly statewide delivery. Who knows! Maybe this will catch on for good.”

Buskey Watermelon Rosemary Cider will be available for delivery or through pick up at Buskey Cider, 2910 W. Leigh Street, Richmond, VA 23230 and their outpost, Buskey Cider on the Bay, at 109 Mason Avenue, Cape Charles, VA 23310. The cider will also be available throughout Virginia via Premium Distributors of Virginia, Chesbay Distributing, Blue Ridge Beverage, and Wendell Distributing.

For More Information: buskeycider.com/collections/all