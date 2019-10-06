Buskey Cider to Launch in Northern Virginia with Premium Distributors

RICHMOND, Va.— Buskey Cider located in the Scott’s Addition neighborhood of Richmond, Virginia will be launching distribution in Northern Virginia the week of October 14 with Premium Distributors of Virginia, making the cidery statewide.

“I was living in the DMV during the business planning stage, and as a leader of the Virginia Cider industry, we’re pumped to finally have the capacity to launch one of Virginia’s most exciting markets,” says Elle Correll, Co-Owner, Sales and Marketing Director. “And personally, I’m excited to party with my friends old and new at my old haunts with a Buskey in hand!”

Correll opened Buskey Cider at the age of 26 with his wife, Elle, in April 2016 in the neighborhood of Scott’s Addition, described as Richmond’s booziest craft beverage neighborhood. Buskey produces a semi-sweet traditional RVA Cider, 100 calorie Mojito Light Cider, seasonals, limited releases, and collaboration projects. All of Buskey’s ciders are made with 100% Virginia apples and have no added sugar. To give a nod to the history that cider has in the US, Buskey is an all American word that was written down in a letter by Ben Franklin the slang the young people in the taverns were saying during colonial times, when cider was the most popular alcoholic beverage.

Buskey Cider is also distributed statewide through Premium Distributors of Virginia in Richmond, Chesbay Distributing, Blue Ridge Beverage, and Wendell Distributing.