Buoy Beer & Pilot House Distilling Launch Washington Distributor

ASTORIA, Ore. — Buoy Beer Company & Pilot House Distilling will launch their own Washington State distribution in the Seattle, Olympia, and Tacoma areas. Continued growth through an already established self-distribution network will include new Seattle local hires along with Seattle warehousing. Buoy Beer Company, along with its distillery counterpart Pilot House Distilling, will expand its self-distribution to the area this fall, starting in November.

In 2017, Buoy won the Double Gold in the SIP Northwest Awards for their Helles Lager and ever since then, the company has been transporting beers to a handful of Washington-area accounts. As demand has grown, the brands decided a more local presence was necessary. With production operations growing in Astoria, OR, the timing is right to bring on staff located in Seattle and set up a physical WA distribution location to better serve accounts throughout the region. The company’s goal is to organically grow into the market and make Emerald City another home for its beer and spirits.

“Expanding into Seattle was inevitable,” says Sales Director Jeremiah Smith. “We brought a few kegs and cases up for an event in 2017 and the accounts kept asking for more. While we’re going to focus for now on Buoy Beer and Pilot House Distilling as we get up and running in November, we look forward to the possibility of adding other brands that mesh well with our offerings to provide more quality choices to the region.”

Astoria has always been a popular destination for greater-Seattle residents and as a result, many have been visiting Buoy since the company opened its doors in 2014 and Pilot House since it began distilling in 2013. Over the years, the team has connected with individuals from Washington who make the trip just to enjoy some great beer or stock up on unique spirits.

“Pilot House Distilling has been wanting to bring our crafted “spirits of the coast” to the Seattle market for years,” says Pilot House founder Christina Cary. “We have customers who drive from Seattle just to pick up our spirits and with this expansion, they won’t have to! Seattle may be a bigger city but has a similar vibe to Astoria. It is all about the water, the weather, and locally made products.”

Both Buoy Beer and Pilot House Distilling are planning production expansions in 2021 to coincide with the distribution growth. By growing distribution along-side a production expansion, both brands will be able to continue to innovate while keeping plenty of the favorites in the pipelines.

Buoy plans to have its Seattle-area distribution up and running by fall of 2020, selling favorites like the Czech-Style Pilsner, IPA, and Cream Ale, as well as Pilot House spirits like A-O Whisky, Painted Lady Gin, and Diablo Azul to those who have long-supported the brand.

For more information or to get in touch about ordering beer and spirits, please email: sales@buoybeer.com or sales@pilothousedistilling.com.

BUOY BEER COMPANY

Astoria, OR overlooks the meeting of one of the West’s most relentless rivers and the wilderness of an entire ocean – and it’s here that Buoy Beer Company brews its beer. With balance always a priority, we focus on traditional lagers and NW ales to savor after a hard day’s work and to share with friends.