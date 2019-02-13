Buoy Beer Company Releases Love, Lost at Sea Barleywine 2019

ASTORIA, Ore. — Buoy Beer Company will release the second edition of their Small Batch Series in February 2019. Love, Lost at Sea 2019 is an American Barleywine aged in Bull Run whiskey barrels for 12 months. This is the second release of Love, Lost at Sea and continues a line-up of limited-release beers.

Each beer style is bottled in 500ml bottles and illustrates the creativity of our team of brewers. A beer with strength and complexity, Love, Lost at Sea has a piquant and distinctive malt profile achieved with a dense grist of British pale, British Crystal, Chocolate and special roast malts. Its smooth, warming, toasted sweet flavors are balanced with a healthy dose of Oregon hops. This harmonious mahogany-colored ale shines a light on the tangle of love gone adrift.

The label artwork for Love, Lost at Sea was created by Chris Lee, a local tattoo artist and 5th generation Oregon native. Lee has lived in Astoria for 10 years and his tattoo studio Shanghaied Tattoo Parlor is going on its 4th year of business. Buoy Beer will continue using tattoo artists on the labels as this series continues.

The brewers at Buoy Beer Company have been busy expanding the brewery’s seasonal portfolio, transitioning to in-house bottle packaging and developing the barrel program. At the beginning of 2018, the brewery doubled brew capacity and now has six vertical lager fermenting tanks. This freed up more capacity in the lower volume tanks allowing more small batch beers to be brewed.

“It always seems like exciting things are happening around here,” said Jessyka Dart-Mclean. “I haven’t been to a meeting yet where someone has nothing new to say. Our brewers continue to look for ways to keep their creative juices and the beer flowing.”

While this is only the second bottle released from the River Barrel Project, the brewers have been busy growing this project. Most beers will be released in draft, including a barrel-aged version of The Decapitator (on tap now), a Belgian Dark Ale called Enzo and a Brett Belgian called King Tide, which will be released this month. Love, Lost at Sea will be available in refillable 500ml bottles distributed in Oregon & SW Washington. Release date is Valentine’s Day 2019 at Buoy Beer Company. The Portland release will occur at Beermongers on Feb. 21. The Bend release will occur at Market of Choice on March 2.

About Bouy Beer Company

Astoria, Oregon overlooks the meeting of one of the West’s most relentless rivers and the wilderness of an entire ocean – and it is here that Buoy Beer Company brews its beer. With balance always a priority, we focus on traditional lagers and NW ales to savor after a hard day’s work and to share with friends.