Brewery Management Software Sets Loose Ends Brewing Up for Growth in 2023

CENTERVILLE, Ohio – Family-run Loose Ends Brewing Company is now using leading brewery management software Ekos to manage growth and begin distributing in their home state of Ohio.

Father-son duo Kent and John Loose founded Loose Ends Brewing Company in 2020 with the dream to marry craft beer, artisan food, and charitable giving. Three years later, the brewery is booming. Enlisting Ekos as the brewery grows will help Loose Ends manage keg tracking and production tasks and improve communication across teams.

Ekos is the leading brewery management software in the U.S., helping more than 18,000 users centralize their inventory, production, sales, and accounting data. Ekos is the only end-to-end brewery management software in the industry — its internal capabilities are rounded out by powerful integrations with point-of-sale, accounting, and ecommerce systems like Square, QuickBooks, and Shopify.

Loose Ends owner John Loose said he initially evaluated Ekos for its strong keg tracking capabilities, but was sold after learning all the ways the software could help Loose Ends across the business. “Once reviewing all of the features that come with Ekos, it was an easy decision to go with Ekos over others,” he said.

Before Ekos, information related to inventory, production, taproom sales, distribution, and keg tracking lived in the brain of their head brewer. Now, Loose Ends’ staff can work cross-functionally with a centralized system available to all team members, which John says will help the team achieve its goals for growth in 2023.

“Ekos’s mission has always been to support craft producers day-to-day as they grow and scale,” Ekos CEO Josh McKinney said. “I’m excited to partner with Loose Ends as they enter a new stage of growth and see all they can accomplish with Ekos by their side.”

The brewery plans to grow its 350 bbl production to 600 bbl by the end of the year. John says Ekos’s inventory tracking, recipes, production planning, and keg tracking features will help the team accomplish this with confidence.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Ekos is the leading business management technology platform powering — and empowering — craft beverage businesses. With more than 18,000 users on six continents, Ekos helps beer, wine, and cider makers drive efficiencies, power growth, streamline communication, and improve visibility across their businesses. As a digital hub for all critical business information, Ekos makes it easy to manage day-to-day operations in inventory, production, sales, and accounting. Ekos was named to the Inc. 5000 list in 2022 and 2021 and is backed by Catalyst Investors and Noro-Moseley Partners.

