Brewers of Pennsylvania Launches Digital Ale Trail App

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Brewers of Pennsylvania (BOP), the state’s official brewers guild, has launched its Digital Ale Trail App, the definitive source for all of Pennsylvania craft beer. The new app will allow consumers, from craft beer enthusiasts to weekend sippers, the opportunity to discover more than 200 breweries throughout the Commonwealth.

Whether consumers are planning their next great brewery tour or want to find the newest brewery nearby, the FREE Digital Ale Trail App be their comprehensive guide. The app includes features such as:

Comprehensive brewery info including beers on tap, location, and hours

Location-based tool to identify nearby breweries

Integrated passport program that allows consumers to earn rewards and prizes

Beer suggestions based on previous check-in activity

Photobooth and social media integration

Craft beer style guide

Official BOP news

Available on the iTunes Store and Google Play, the Digital Trail App was made possible through a $60,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Malt Beverage Board earlier this year. To complement the Digital Trail App, the BOP also launched a new Association website this summer.

“Creating the Digital Ale Trail App along with the new BOP website and member database are significant steps forward to enhance the BOP’s digital footprint, and will help drive more traffic and interest to the great breweries we have in the state,” said Dan LaBert, Executive Director of the Brewers of Pennsylvania. “Pennsylvania is ranked number-one in the amount of craft beer produced beating out the likes of California, Colorado, and Massachusetts. Throughout the last couple of years, PA consumers have asked for a better means to connect to more craft brewers. The Digital Ale Trail App will allow them to do just that.”

The Brewers Association, the not-for-profit trade association dedicated to small and independent craft brewers, reported that in 2017, Pennsylvania produced 3.72 million barrels of craft beer.

About the Brewers of Pennsylvania

The Brewers of Pennsylvania is a 501c6 trade association that brings together leaders of Pa.-based breweries in order to promote and protect the brewing industry in the state. The Brewers of Pennsylvania, a strong and influential organization, serves the consuming public of Pa. by encouraging brand diversity in the market. BOP members employ an estimated 10,000 employees earning $296 million in wages and generating $1.1 billion in direct economic benefits to communities throughout the state. #supportPAbeer