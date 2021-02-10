BrewDog Launches Buy One Get One Tree Initiative

COLUMBUS, Ohio –Leading global craft brewerBrewDog recently announced the launch of its Buy One Get One Tree initiative, aimed at planting one tree for every pack of beer sold throughout 2021, including its non-alcoholic lineup.

In partnership with theEden Project, Buy One Get One Tree is a part of BrewDog’s wider sustainability program focused on native tree planting and ecosystem restoration. In 2020, BrewDog set the bar high, with an announcement that it was the first carbon negative international beer brand in the world. That announcement included plans to overhaul BrewDog’s approach to business operations, as well as changes to its brewing methods, energy supply and distribution network, all under the guidance of leading scientific advisor Professor Mike Berners-Lee from the University of Lancaster. BrewDog’s sustainability efforts are made possible through Equity for Punks Tomorrow, the company’s unique crowdfunding platform.

“Buy One Get One Tree is the biggest sustainability project BrewDog has embarked on yet, with a goal to plant over one million trees throughout the year,” said James Watt, Co-founder and CEO of BrewDog. “This ground-breaking project is just the beginning, and BrewDog will continue to be the catalyst for change, putting the planet first and leading the way for businesses to make a positive impact on our planet.”

To have a tree planted on their behalf, customers must visitbrewdog.com/tree and enter the code on the bottom of the can. Four, six and twelve-packs eligible for the Buy One Get One Tree promotion are available in store (find the closest one to you,here) and at BrewDog.com, starting at $7.99*.

*Packs eligible for Buy One Get One Tree include any four, six or twelve-pack of a single style and does not include any Mixed Packs.

About BrewDog

Since 2007, BrewDog has been on a mission to make other people as passionate about great craft beer as it is. With more than 102 bars across the globe and export into 60 countries, BrewDog continues to revolutionize the craft beer industry by pushing the boundaries, investing in people, putting great beer first, and championing sustainability through action. Co-founders James Watt and Martin Dickie shook up the business world in 2009 with the launch of pioneering crowdfunding initiative Equity for Punks, a program that has helped the company raise more than $97.5 million to date in order to support a range of sustainability initiatives. Its latest crowd sourcing round, Equity for Punks Tomorrow, is open until June 2021