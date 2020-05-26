Brewbound Frontlines: Stone Brewing, Revolution Brewing and Rogue Ales Share Strategies For Adapting During Crisis

Leaders of three top 50 craft breweries will join Brewbound Frontlines to discuss what’s happening with their businesses as the COVID-19 crisis evolves. Leaders from Stone Brewing, Revolution Brewing and Rogue Ales & Spirits will participate in a live streamed panel on Thursday, May 28, at 3 p.m. ET.

Stone Brewing Company, a top 10 craft brewery with various locations in the U.S. has been facing a multitude of challenges under pressure from the coronavirus. Stone Brewing CEO Dominic Engels will provide an update on how the brewery is managing during this time, and what they’re planning for the future as San Diego starts to reopen for in-house dining.

Meanwhile, Chicago’s Revolution Brewing was off to a good start at the beginning of 2020, having established itself as the top-selling craft brand family in Illinois off-premise retailers. The company was planning to continue the momentum with additional marketing, as well as extending its partnership with the Chicago White Sox. Doug Veliky, the CFO at Revolution Brewing, will join the livestream to discuss how the company has pivoted.

Rogue Ales & Spirits hasn’t been immune to the effects of COVID-19. The company announced earlier this month that it has expanded its distribution efforts, offering free delivery to consumers within certain areas, on-site pick-up, as well as shipping to additional states, to cope with the loss of sales due to the closing of their pub locations. Dharma Tamm, the president of Rogue Ales & Spirits, will share how the company is adapting.

Join us live on Thursday, May 28, at 3 p.m. ET and submit your questions for our panelists at (617) 336-8560.

