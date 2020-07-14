Brewbound Frontlines: Removing Barriers to Entry to the Beer Industry with Garrett Oliver, Julie Foster, Christina Alleva, Jennifer Glanville and Tim Parker

This week on Brewbound Frontlines, our panel will discuss efforts companies and organizations are taking to make the craft beer industry more diverse.

Joining the panel are:

Brooklyn Brewery brewmaster Garrett Oliver, who recently helped launch the Michael Jackson Foundation for Brewing and Distilling, which will provide scholarships to Black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) to pursue brewing or distilling education;

Tired Hands Brewing co-owner Julie Foster and brewer Christina Alleva, who will discuss their brewery’s Brewing Diversity Internship, which provides hands-on brewing experience to women and BIPOC;

Boston Beer Company director of partnerships Jennifer Glanville and Chula Vista Brewery founder Tim Parker, who will discuss Boston Beer’s Brewing the American Dream program, which connects food and beverage entrepreneurs with capital and business coaching.

All three organizations seek to remove barriers to entry to the white, male-dominated beer industry.

At Tired Hands, Alleva graduated from the brewery’s internship program to become a full-time brewer.

In addition to supporting entrepreneurs in the food, beverage and hospitality industries, Brewing the American Dream has a pipeline just for craft breweries that selects one brewery owner to receive a grant and a year of in-depth brewing and business coaching from Boston Beer employees.

Our panel will discuss how these initiatives and more can help make craft beer more inclusives and provide equity for non-white, non-male employees and owners.

Brewbound Frontlines is live every Thursday at 3 p.m. EST and viewers are encouraged to submit questions for our panelists via text at (617) 336-8560.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage segment via a series of nationwide meetups and multi-day business conferences.