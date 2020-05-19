Brewbound Frontlines: Ecommerce Trends in Beer, FMBs & Cider

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed consumer behavior like no other event of the past several decades. The on-premise channel shut down nationwide to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, and with consumers home all the time, e-commerce sales are booming.

During this week’s Brewbound Frontlines livestreamed panel discussion at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 21, we’ll discuss the pandemic’s effect on e-commerce and how brewers can optimize this channel with leaders from Rabobank, Drizly and GoPuff.

Drizly, the on-demand e-commerce marketplace for delivery of alcoholic beverages, has expanded its partnerships with retailers and posted record sales over the past two months. The Boston-based company now delivers to more than 180 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Since the pandemic began, sales on Drizly’s slowest day were still 168% over the company’s baseline.

GoPuff, which sells alcohol as well as snacks, groceries, cleaning products and more, has also recorded explosive growth since stay-at-home orders were put in place. Hear from these leading online retailers, as well as top beverage analysts from Rabobank on where consumers are spending within the beverage market.

Featured guests this week include:

Jim Watson, Rabobank, Senior Beverage Analyst

Bourcard Nesin, Rabobank, Beverage Analyst

Liz Paquette, Drizly, Head of Consumer Insights

Randy Ornstein, GoPuff, Director of Alcohol

Join us live, submit your questions and glean data insights into current trends and the state of online beer, FMBs and cider sales.

Bookmark the livestream page and set a reminder to tune in.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage segment via a series of nationwide meetups and multi-day business conferences.