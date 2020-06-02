Brewbound Frontlines: Chief Economists for the Brewers Association and NBWA Discuss Beer Sales During Pandemic and Beyond

The two top beer industry economists will join Brewbound Frontlines Thursday, June 4, to discuss beer sales during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as how the summer selling season is shaping up and their projections for the rest of 2020.

National Beer Wholesalers Association chief economist Lester Jones and Brewers Association chief economist Bart Watson will participate in a live-streamed conversation on Thursday, June 4, at 2 p.m. ET, one hour earlier than normal.

The pandemic has had an indelible effect on the beer industry. Nationwide safer-at-home orders forced the closure of bars, restaurants, brewery tasting rooms, taprooms, sporting venues and the cancellation of large events. With millions of Americans staying home, off-premise beer sales skyrocketed week after week, topping $1 billion ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

However, those sales so far haven’t made up for the loss of on-premise draft sales. Craft breweries, many of whom don’t sell their products in national off-premise chains and who rely heavily on draft sales on their own premises, have been disproportionately affected.

Jones and Watson will discuss how the summer selling season, a key time for beer sales, is progressing and where the ceiling might be for off-premise beer sales in a year in which sales have already hit their normal highwater marks.

Join us live on Thursday, June 4 at 2 p.m. ET and submit your questions for our panelists at (617) 336-8560.

Bookmark the livestream page and set a reminder to tune in.

