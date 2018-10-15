Breakside Brewery Releases 2 Hazy IPAs

PORTLAND, Ore. – Breakside Brewery, known for its innovative, experimental and diverse beers, releases two distinct Hazy IPAs this quarter. What Rough Beast, the brewery’s signature hazy IPA, is a New England-style IPA with a clean malt character and balanced hoppy bitterness that is distinctively Northwest. The brand-new Coming Out Party gives a little taste from down under with a New Zealand grown hop and is softer, heavier and more of a ‘full New England’ hazy experience.

What Rough Beast garners its name from Yeats’s famous poem “The Second Coming” whose poetic “beast” was thought to either represent havoc or rebirth. The brew will delight those from either camp: it’s a straightforward crowd pleaser for those who love the hazies. Heavy on fan favorite hops like Citra and Mosaic, the beer is very light in color but has a rich, soft body and huge juicy and tropical notes. ABV: 6.8 / IBU: 55

Coming Out Party takes the brewery’s exploration of the world of hazy IPAs even further afield and prominently features the Taiheke hop, a New Zealand-grown version of Cascade. What originally began as a collaboration with Comrade Brewing in Denver, this beer has become a high-octane hazy that hits hard with tropical, dank and citrus-heavy hops. It has an intense lemon-lime character alongside big notes of passionfruit and mango garnered from judicious additions of Mosaic and Vics Secret hops. Extremely limited! ABV: 7.8% / IBU: 92

Ben Edmunds, brewmaster for Breakside, said, “Whereas What Rough Beast promises to please even the most curmudgeonly critic of these newfangled hazy IPAs, Coming Out Party is more adventurous and boundary-pushing. Leaning heavily on Southern Hemisphere-grown hops gives this new beer a hard-to-describe juicy fruit and ‘sea breeze’ quality that can’t be replicated with American-grown hops alone. Try them both to see just how poetic the hazy IPA category can really be!”

Both beers will be available on draft and in 22-ounce bottles wherever Breakside is sold.

About Breakside Brewery

Breakside Brewery opened in 2010 in Northeast Portland as a restaurant and pub brewery. The brewery is known for its innovative, experimental and diverse beers. In 2013, Breakside expanded operations to Milwaukie, OR with a 30 bbl production brewery filled with 30, 60 and 120 barrel tanks, barrel rooms for wild and non-wild/sour fermentations, a high-speed bottling line and a 24-tap tasting room. The brewery expanded to Northern California in 2016 and in 2017 Breakside opened its third location in the Slabtown district of Northwest Portland. In addition to winning several national and regional awards for its beers, Breakside was named Brewery of the Year at the 2017 Oregon Beer Awards and the 2017 Best of Craft Beer Awards. Breakside sells on draft and in 22oz bottles in Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, North Carolina, South Carolina, Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, Maine, Northern California, British Columbia and Alberta.