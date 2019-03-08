Braveheart Brewing to Contract Brew 4 Beers with Silver Moon Brewing

BEND, Ore. — Central Oregon’s newest brewing company, Braveheart Brewing, has signed on with Silver Moon’s contract brewing operation to keep up with demand across Oregon and California.

Braveheart Brewing has reached an agreement with Silver Moon to have their four craft beers produced in larger quantity to meet demand in Oregon and California after signing on with Point Blank for distribution. Silver Moon will brew Braveheart’s POW MIA Pilsner, Semper Fi American Wheat, Intrepid Hero IPA, and Frogman Imperial Red Ale brands at its Bend facility.

“Braveheart Brewing is an idea born of individuals with a heart for service and a desire to give back to those who defend our freedom. Veteran founded and operated, Braveheart exists to create craft beer that truly “tastes good and does good.” Braveheart Brewing is honored to support the POW-MIA Families, Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund, Seal Family Foundation and 03XX Foundation with contributions from the sale of Braveheart Brewing brands. Braveheart Brewing is providing an opportunity for everyone to give back while enjoying delicious craft beer.”

Matt Barrett, owner of Silver Moon shared his thoughts on the new agreement: “We are looking forward to providing great tasting beer for Braveheart Brewing. This was a good fit for Silver Moon as we value Braveheart’s mission to support our nation’s veterans.”

Bob Sofsky, founder of Braveheart Brewing said, “We were looking for the right brewery with not only the capacity to keep up with Braveheart’s sales growth but who understood Braveheart’s mission to create beers that not only taste good, but do good. Silver Moon agreed to provide their expertise and experience to support Braveheart’s expansion through OR and CA”. Sofsky added “We couldn’t have a chosen a better brewing partner”.

Join the conversation on Instagram @BraveheartBrewing and Facebook at /BraveheartBrewing using the hashtag #BraveheartBrewing and #TastesGoodDoesGood. For more information, please visit braveheartbrewing.com and join the newsletter.

About Braveheart Brewing

About Silver Moon Brewing

A Bend Staple since 2000, Silver Moon Brewing has evolved from a modest homebrew shop, to a quintessential Bend brewpub experience! They take pride in making stellar, balanced beers. No crazy-bitter hop-bombs here! Just an array of balanced hops, malt, water, & yeast. Inspired by the Central Oregon landscapes & adventures surrounding us everyday, we know you’ll find a beer to pair with whatever awesome thing you’re up to. Silver Moon beer is available in OR, WA, ID, Sonoma & Marin Counties in CA, & select locations in VT, ND, & ME.