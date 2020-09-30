Boundary Bay Brewing Co. Celebrates 25 Years of Craft Beer and Community

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Boundary Bay Brewing Co. celebrated it’s 25th Anniversary on September 16, 2020!

From an old warehouse with no deck, beer garden or brewery to the well-formed Boundary Bay Brewery you sit in today, memories have been made and local ties strengthened. Beer poured and music shared. Wedding vows taken and first loves connected, all within the walls of 1107 Railroad Avenue.

It’s more than beer. It’s about 25 years full of love for this community and the people within it.

The sense of community you may associate with Boundary Bay started as a simple “hello” from a stranger walking by, eager to jump in and help.

If you’ve ever been curious about Bellingham’s original brewery and its role as a craft beer pioneer in the Pacific Northwest, sit tight and enjoy the ride. We sure have!

Cheers to 25 Years of Craft Beer and Community – we would truly be nothing without the magic of this town and its residents. Thank you, Bellingham. Here’s to 25 more!

