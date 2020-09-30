Boundary Bay Brewing Co. Celebrates 25 Years of Craft Beer and Community

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Boundary Bay Brewing Co. celebrated it’s 25th Anniversary on September 16, 2020!

From an old warehouse with no deck, beer garden or brewery to the well-formed Boundary Bay Brewery you sit in today, memories have been made and local ties strengthened. Beer poured and music shared. Wedding vows taken and first loves connected, all within the walls of 1107 Railroad Avenue.

It’s more than beer. It’s about 25 years full of love for this community and the people within it.

The sense of community you may associate with Boundary Bay started as a simple “hello” from a stranger walking by, eager to jump in and help.

If you’ve ever been curious about Bellingham’s original brewery and its role as a craft beer pioneer in the Pacific Northwest, sit tight and enjoy the ride. We sure have!

Cheers to 25 Years of Craft Beer and Community – we would truly be nothing without the magic of this town and its residents. Thank you, Bellingham. Here’s to 25 more!

For More Information:

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.