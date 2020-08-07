Boulevard Brewing Teams with Ronald McDonald House Charities of KC for the KC Pils Partners Series

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– Boulevard Brewing Company is strapping on its pads, pulling on its helmet, and hitting the gridiron with its newest KC Pils Partner: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City.

Beginning in September and continuing throughout the season, cans and bottles of Boulevard KC Pils will be decked out in red and gold, ready for tailgating, with a portion of proceeds donated to the organization.

Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Trent Green, long-time supporter and advocate for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City, will help promote the partnership through various channels, and will be made available to select media toward the end of August.

“We’re honored to team up with this exceptional organization,” said Natalie Gershon, Boulevard’s vice president of marketing. “They have been an important part of our community for decades, providing aid and comfort to families during their hour of need. We’re eager to do our part, and to encourage beer drinkers to do the same.”

A number of virtual events are planned around the partnership:

A Trent Green Twitter takeover

Social giveaways and special events throughout the fall

A sweepstakes benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City

Football-themed in-store giveaways of KC Pils prize packs at select grocery and liquor stores

The KC Pils Partners program began in the spring of 2020, kicking off with The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. The program is designed to celebrate the many important connections between Boulevard and Kansas City, and to give back to a variety of worthy organizations.

About Boulevard Brewing Company

Boulevard Brewing Company is the largest specialty brewer in the Midwest. Their beers are available in 42 states and 11 countries. Learn more at boulevard.com, or find them on social at facebook.com/Boulevard, twitter.com/Boulevard_Beer and instagram.com/Boulevard_Beer.