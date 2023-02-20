Bootstrap Brewing Announces Medal AF Mosaic IPA

LONGMONT, Colorado – Bootstrap Brewing announced that its Medal AF Mosaic IPA will begin hitting store shelves in March through distribution partners in Colorado, Wyoming, Kansas, Utah, Missouri, and Idaho.

“While brainstorming new recipe ideas for our next can release over beers in the taproom, we came up with a really fun concept”, explained owner/brewer Steve Kaczeus. “What if we took the best ingredients and attributes of our two most medaled beers, Wreak Havoc and Stick’s, and created a new beer?”

Wreak Havoc Imperial Red and Stick’s Pale Ale have won 38 medals collectively including 3 at the highly competitive World Beer Cup and 4 at the Great American Beer Festival*

“Once we finalized the recipe, we turned our attention to the can design”, explained co-founder Leslie Kaczeus. “In line with our other animal themed can designs, we wanted to have a lot of fun with this can featuring a gorilla and other apes in a heavy metal scene for a play on words with ‘metal’ and ‘medal’. Moxie Sozo hit another home run by creating our main tattooed gorilla clutching a fist full of medals in his rock-n-roll hand surrounded by baboons, orangutans and chimpanzees smashing guitars, playing drums and of course our ever-present cowbell.”

The company will also donate a portion of beer sales proceeds to nonprofit groups with programs focused on the protection, conservation and education of apes. They have already started by adopting infant gorilla Uwacu from Dian Fossey’s Gorilla Fund based out of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Medal AF Mosaic IPA has a massive amount of Mosaic hops to provide a crisp finish with a pleasant lingering bitterness that encourages another sip. At 6.5% ABV and 53 IBUs, Medal AF will be available in 6 packs of 12-ounce cans and kegs for draft accounts.

*Wreak Havoc Imperial Red won:

Silver at the 2015 Great American Beer Festival in the Imperial Red Category

Bronze at the 2016, 2018, & 2022 World Beer Cup Competitions in the Imperial Red Category

Bronze at the 2016 Great American Beer Festival in the Imperial Red Category

Stick’s Pale Ale won

Gold at the 2016 and 2021 Great American Beer Festival in the American Pale Ale Category.

ABOUT BOOTSTRAP BREWING CO.

Home to best-selling and award-winning craft beers such as Insane Rush, Lush Puppy, Boat Snack, Stick’s Pale Ale, Chillax, Wreak Havoc, and Pickle Me Up, Bootstrap Brewing is an independent, adventurous brewery in Colorado dedicated to producing a wide range of ales and lagers.

