BOMANI Cold Buzz Launches in Northern California

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – BOMANI Cold Buzz, the award-winnning alcohol-infused cold brew coffee company, is expanding its footprint in Northern California with their latest launch in 200+ Safeway stores as well as a number of other key accounts. BOMANI, alongside brand partner, Integrity Wellness Brands, is working with a distributor network comprised of some of the largest wholesalers in the region, including Matagrano, Donaghy, Golden Brands, Columbia, Couch, and more.

Due to the company’s authentic origin story, 100% ethically sourced Arabica bean cold brew, and clean nutrition label, BOMANI Cold Buzz has built a dedicated community of consumers in the Bay Area. “We’ve seen unquestionable demand in the Bay Area,” says Sam Madani, Co-Founder & CEO of BOMANI Cold Buzz. “We always put the customer first, so when we learned that our customers wanted to buy BOMANI from Safeway and other popular retailers in the Bay, we worked hard to make it happen.”

Despite launching in March 2020 (only two weeks before shelter-in-place began), BOMANI Cold Buzz has experienced rapid growth, earning shelf space in nearly 1,000 stores across 6 states. “We’re humbled to see how much people enjoy our alcohol-infused cold brew coffee,” says Amin Anjedani, Co-Founder & Chief Development Officer. “We believe BOMANI’s success is due largely to the fact that modern consumers are looking for zero sugar, zero carb beverages that are delicious and customizable.”

“Having been born & raised in the Bay Area, shopping at Safeway, Mollie Stones, Total Wine, and BevMo! were integral parts of my life growing up,” said Kai Drewry, Co-Founder & COO, “offering BOMANI here was a dream and a goal from day one. We are thrilled to partner with these fantastic distributors and retailers to launch in Northern CA.”

BOMANI is offering both their award-winning Original flavor as well as their new Vanilla flavor at all Safeway stores at a suggested retail price of $13.99/4-pack. BOMANI can be found on-shelves near the high quality ready-to-drink cocktails. For more information, follow along on Instagram @drinkBOMANI.

For More Information:
https://www.thepresshook.com/brands/bomani-cold-buzz

