Blake’s Hard Cider Releases New Seasonal

ARMADA, Mich. – The largest independent craft cidery in the Midwest announced its newest product, FIDO, the second installment in their Kinder Cider Series. Latin for trustful or faithful, FIDO is fermented on homegrown raspberries, conditioned on zesty grapefruit peel, and dry-hopped with locally grown Michigan Chinook and Cascade hops. Owner and founder, Andrew Blake states, “The Kinder Cider Series is made up of ciders supporting non-profit organizations that share our values as a company”.

The family-owned and operated business built its reputation on using quality apples, grown in their orchard, and pushing the boundaries with their eccentric flavors. “Every cider we make starts with our proprietary blend, and from there we get to be creative, using all-natural ingredients. Michigan hops really bring a unique aroma to FIDO, and with a hint of sweetness from our homegrown raspberries, it’s a nicely balanced cider” says Cider Maker, Matt Wiles.

The cause-driven series was kicked off in April with Rainbow Seeker, a pineapple and sage cider made in partnership with the Human Rights Campaign. Marketing Director, Chelsea Iadipaolo says, “We consider ourselves very fortunate to be able to reach consumers in our footprint and have strong chain relationships with Kroger, Meijer, Harris Teeter, Giant Eagle and more. Through these channels, Blake’s has an opportunity to really create awareness and send a positive message”.

FIDO was made in support of Pets for Patriots, a nationally-operating nonprofit organization that pairs veterans and shelter animals. “Blake Farms was founded by my grandfather, Gerald Blake in 1946, a World War II veteran, and we are proud to employ veterans here at The Orchard, and in our Hard Cider Company,” adds Blake. “When we discovered Pets for Patriots and learned of the honorable work they have done, like make possible more than 2,000 veteran-pet adoptions and covered almost $50,000 in medical care for veterans’ pets, we knew we had to get involved.”

The Blake’s team has set out to raise at least $10,000 during FIDO’s season to support Pets for Patriots. The hopped semi-sweet will be released at Blake Farms in its Tasting Room and in the market on Thursday, November 1st. Learn more about FIDO at blakeshardcider.com/FIDO and Pets for Patriots by visiting: https://petsforpatriots.org.

About Pets for Patriots

Pets for Patriots gives the gifts of fidelity, joy and love to both veteran and pet through companion animal adoption. The organization helps veterans and military members adopt the most overlooked shelter pets, including adult, special needs, long-term homeless, and large breed pets, offering them a second chance at life through adoption. Pets for Patriots partners with U.S. shelter and veterinary networks, military and veteran organizations, and the public to value and honor the lives of both the most vulnerable and heroic among us. For more information, visit www.petsforpatriots.org.