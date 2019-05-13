Blake’s Hard Cider Launches Traffic Jam

ARMADA, Mich. – Blake’s Hard Cider, the Midwest’s largest craft cidery, launches Traffic Jam, a semi-sweet, triple berry-infused cider to its year-round lineup. Brilliantly ruby red color and flavored with strawberries raspberries and blackberries, Traffic Jam’s profile is slightly tart up front and finishes smooth with a hint of sweetness.

“We grow over 40 different varieties of crops on our farm and our berries are one of the largest attractions so this really inspired creating Traffic Jam,” said Andrew Blake, owner and founder of Blake’s Hard Cider. The family-owned and operated hard cider company recently celebrated its fifth anniversary and its 800-acre orchard is approaching 75 years of service.

Traffic Jam (6.5 percent ABV) is available now and sold in 12-ounce six-pack cans throughout the company’s 18 state footprint through Blake’s Hard Cider distribution and at most major grocery chains such as Meijer and Kroger (MSRP $10.99-$11.99).

Although Blake’s produces over 50 unique cider profiles a year, only six select varieties are available year-round to the public. “We listen to what our fans and Tasting Room visitors want in a cider and from there we push the boundaries and really get creative, always looking first to the farm and what we can use from it,” said Matt Wiles, Blake’s Hard Cider head cider maker.

Blake’s Tasting Room (17985 Armada Center Rd., in Armada) will host a Traffic Jam release party on Thursday, May 23 from 6 to 11 p.m. The event will include live music and menu items created with Traffic Jam hard cider. The first 50 guests to order Traffic Jam will receive a commemorative pint glass. Admission is free and reservations can be made by calling the Tasting Room at (586) 784-9463.

Blake’s Hard Ciders are all made from a proprietary five apple blend of 100 percent Michigan apples grown, harvested, pressed and fermented on the Blake’s 800-acre apple orchard in Armada, Mich. Blake’s Hard Cider’s contain more than nine apples per can and have nearly half the sugar, calories and carbs of national leading cider brands. For more information on Traffic Jam or any of Blake’s Hard Cider beverages, visit blakeshardcider.com.

About Blake’s Hard Cider Company

Established in 2013, Blake’s Hard Cider is an independent, family-owned and operated Michigan craft cidery. Located on an 800-acre orchard in Armada, Mich., Blake’s Hard Cider was founded on the values of its more than 70-year farming roots. By growing, pressing and fermenting our own apples on our farm we’re able to proudly and consistently introduce a truly authentic and uncompromised craft hard cider experience. Visit www.blakeshardcider.com for more information.