Beverage Industry Veterans Candace L. Moon & Laura Lodge Launch StartABrewery Website

Beverage industry veterans Candace L. Moon, The Craft Beer Attorney, and Laura Lodge, co-founder of Big Beers, Belgians & Barleywines Festival and Customized Craft Beer Programs, launched their new website startabrewery.com earlier this week at a virtual kickoff with many of the site’s contributors who span industry sectors.

Moon and Lodge have long been sought out for their industry connections, known for their networking prowess and ability to identify vendors who “speak beer.” Now they’ve poured 35 years of combined experience into their new project to best leverage their network to help the craft beer industry succeed and grow.

“I’m not sure this project would have transpired had it not been for increased screen time during pandemic,” says Lodge. “Candace was approached by a seller of the startabrewery.com URL, and what might otherwise have been a buried email has become a new educational resource for our growing community.”

Start A Brewery is free to the public, and is supported solely by advertising. This website is a testament to the premise that ‘a rising tide floats all boats’ and the conviction that together we can raise the bar for quality.

Join Moon and Lodge for a press conference about this new website during American Craft Beer Week on Thursday, March 12 at 4pm ET.

About StartABrewery

StartABrewery is a collaboration amongst a fun group of craft beer industry veterans who are often invited to speak at beer business and brewing education programs. Each has offered to share their knowledge and experience to support the craft beer community as a whole by helping fledgling breweries in planning and those who have successfully launched and are ready to grow. Conceived and coordinated by Candace L. Moon, The Craft Beer Attorney, and Laura Lodge of Customized Craft Beer Programs, StartABrewery.com is an educational resource for those dreaming of opening a brewery, those who are taking steps to make their dream a reality, and those who are opening their brewery doors and living it.

About The Founders

Candace L. Moon is a San Diego-based attorney who has spent the last eleven years dedicating her law practice to the craft beer industry. She has worked with more than 450 craft breweries and craft breweries-in-planning nationwide, handling many different legal areas including alcoholic beverage law, contract review and trademark law.

Author of Distribution Insight for the Craft Brewer and the co-founder of the Big Beers, Belgians & Barleywines Festival, Laura Lodge has been engaged in the craft beer industry since 1997. She’s the Owner of Customized Craft Beer Programs that designs events, resort retail programs, and educational programs based on craft beer.

For More Information:

https://www.startabrewery.com/