Bent Water Brewing Releases Felix NEIPA

LYNN, Mass. — Bent Water Brewing Co. is releasing its spring seasonal beer, a New England-style IPA named Felix. Featuring El Dorado and Falconer’s Flight hops, Felix is a hazy IPA delivering refreshing waves of peach, citrus, and tropical fruit.

The beer was originally brewed to celebrate the wedding of Bent Water’s Head Brewer. It was intended to be a one-off strictly for the celebration, but was received so well by staff and guests that Bent Water decided to add the beer to its seasonal lineup.

“Felix is the Latin word for luck,” explained Adam Denny Golab, Head Brewer, Bent Water. “We thought that was the perfect name for a beer that’s released during the spring in New England — since you never know what kind of weather you’re going to get. My wife also jokes that the day I married her was the luckiest day of my life. She’s not wrong.”

Like most breweries affected by COVID-19, Bent Water has been forced to deal with the loss of on-site consumption of their beer at restaurants and in their own taproom. They are putting all of their production efforts into supporting retail partners, as well as offering curbside pickup at the taproom several days of the week.

“People are stuck at home and it’s important to find little things to celebrate,” continued Denny Golab. “Right now, the highlight of the day could be just going outside for a walk on a warm day when the flowers are starting to bud. Felix arrives just as it’s starting to feel like spring, and during a time when newness feels really welcome.”

Felix rounds out Bent Water’s portfolio of popular IPAs, which includes the juicy NEIPA Sluice Juice, West Coast inspired IPA Thunder Funk, bold DIPAs Equivalent Exchange and Double Thunder Funk, and hazy session IPA Suborbital. Felix complements the portfolio and is a perfect spring IPA: bright flavors, medium body, and a mid-range ABV of 5.9%.

Felix will be available for curbside pickup and in limited distribution starting on Thursday, April 9th. Check for updates on curbside pick up and beer releases on social media: @bentwaterbrewing on Instagram, https://www.facebook.com/bwaterbrewing/ on Facebook and @bentwaterbrewco on Twitter.

About Bent Water Brewing Co.

Bent Water Brewing is a Lynn-based brewery that focuses on diverse, quality craft beers. Founded in 2015 by four Massachusetts North Shore residents, Bent Water operates on a 30BBL system and proudly utilizes Lynn’s superior water source. Bent Water Brewing distributes to Massachusetts and New Hampshire, and features rotating taproom exclusives. For more information, please visit bentwaterbrewing.com