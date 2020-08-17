Bent Water Brewing Company Expands Distribution to Florida

LYNN, Mass. — With plenty of summer still to enjoy, Bent Water Brewing Company will now be distributing to the state of Florida.

The Lynn, Massachusetts based brewery currently distributes throughout the states of Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Florida will become the first state outside of New England to carry beers from Bent Water.

“We’re really excited about getting down to Florida,” said Aaron Reames, co-founder and President, Bent Water Brewing. “It’s a really dynamic environment with a lot of enthusiasm for great beer. We also know a lot of people from the Northeast like to vacation or snowbird down there, and we think they’ll like a chance to support one of their hometown breweries.”

Bent Water Brewing is entering Florida with their two most popular flagship beers: Sluice Juice, a New England IPA, and Thunder Funk, a West Coast-style IPA.

“I’ve been spending time in Florida for years and have gotten to know the beer scene pretty well,” continued Reames. “I think the reception to our IPAs will be great, but we also have some other fun things planned for our arrival.”

Bent Water Brewing will be distributed throughout the entire Sunshine State via Progressive Distribution.

About Bent Water Brewing Co.

Bent Water Brewing is a Lynn-based brewery that focuses on consistent, quality craft beers. Founded in 2015 by four Massachusetts North Shore residents, Bent Water operates on a 30BBL system and proudly utilizes Lynn’s superior water source. Bent Water Brewing distributes to Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Florida. For more information, please visit http://www.bentwaterbrewing.com/