Bell’s Brewery to Release No, Yeah Golden Ale

COMSTOCK, Mich. — Bell’s Brewery would like to (politely) introduce you to its newest release.

No, Yeah, the latest year-round release from the Michigan’s largest and oldest independent craft brewery will start shipping next week to its home state, Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois and Minnesota.

An easy-drinking Golden Ale with an ABV of 4.5%, No, Yeah is bright and fun inside and out. This lighter craft beer option is crisp and dry with a slightly sweet flavor profile. It is balanced, not overly bitter and will resonate with fans of lagers and those just looking for a really nice beer.

“We saw an opportunity with our core offerings, part of a growing market, but also a niche that’s near and dear to us as proud Midwesterners,” Larry Bell, president and founder said.

This beer will appeal to those who are looking for another alternative to higher ABV beers, something that is crisp and refreshing and not too hoppy,” he added.

Both the name and packaging both play into Midwest politeness and memes that share in that culture. Phrases like “ope”, ” ‘scuse me” and “let me sneak past ya” are all part of the fun of this new Bell’s offering.

No, Yeah is the perfect easy drinking Golden Ale for all things Midwest. It begins shipping the week of Jan. 18. No, Yeah will be available to purchase at the Bell’s General Store and Eccentric Cafe in downtown Kalamazoo on Jan. 18.

Get to know No, Yeah

Style: Easy-drinking Golden Ale – clean, crisp, balanced

Alc. by Vol.: 4.5%

Packaging options: Draft, 6-pack cans (12 oz.)

Shelf life: 6 months

Recommended glassware: nonic or pint glass

Distribution: Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois and Minnesota

Midwestern-ese explained

No, Yeah = Yes

Yeah, No = No

Yeah, No for sure = definitely

No yeah no = oh no you’re fine

yeah no yeah = I’m sorry, but unfortunately, the answer is yes

Ope, sorry = I’m just gonna sneak past ya and grab the ranch

###

Media images can be downloaded here: http://bit.ly/2LzqgDf / Password: ope

ABOUT BELL’S BREWERY

Bell’s Brewery, Inc. began in 1985 with a quest for better beer and a 15 gallon soup kettle. Since then, we’ve grown into a regional craft brewery that distributes to 43 states, in addition to Puerto Rico and Washington DC. The dedication to brewing flavorful, unfiltered, quality craft beers that started in 1985 is still with us today. We currently brew over 20 beers for distribution as well as many other small batch beers that are served at our pub in Kalamazoo, the Eccentric Cafe. Our ongoing goal is to brew thoughtfully, creatively and artistically. 100% family-owned and independent, we strive to bring an authentic and pleasant experience to all of our customers through our unique ales and lagers. For more information, please visit bellsbeer.com.