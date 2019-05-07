Bell’s Brewery to Launch Line of Beers Inspired by Walt Whitman’s ‘Leaves of Grass’

COMSTOCK, Mich. — Bell’s Brewery is proud to announce the upcoming release of its Leaves of Grass series; seven brand new Bell’s beers released about every two months inspired by Walt Whitman’s literary classic.

The series will kick-off in late May 2019 with a German-inspired American IPA and conclude in May 2020. Each specialty beer will be limited and available on draft and in 12 oz. bottles, packaged in 6-packs.

Bell’s Leaves of Grass series is a celebration of Walt Whitman’s literary classic and one of Larry Bell’s favorites, “Leaves of Grass.” First published in 1855, Whitman’s book of poetry is a hallmark of American literature.

“Over the years, we’ve drawn inspiration from a variety of different sources from music to literature to the Great Lakes,” said Larry Bell, President and Founder of Bell’s Brewery. “This series is just the latest example of how the arts have inspired us to create new and innovative recipes.”

Each new beer will be named after and inspired by one of Whitman’s poems, while each recipe will complement the seasonality of when each beer is released.

The release timing of the first beer does also coincide with Whitman’s 200th birthday.

Bell’s Planets Series, which debuted in 2014 and also featured seven brand new beers, celebrated another one of Larry Bell’s many passions, music. Inspired by Gustav Holst’s “The Planets,” the release included fan favorites such as Mars, a Double IPA that has since been re-released after The Planets concluded. Leaves of Grass picks up and continues the success of that series.

Leaves of Grass Series at a glance

May 2019: Song of Myself – German-Inspired American IPA (6.5% ABV)

July 2019: The Prairie-Grass Dividing – Gose-Style Ale Brewed with Plum, Salt & Coriander (4.5% ABV)

September 2019: Oh Captain! My Captain! – TBA

November 2019: To a Locomotive in Winter – TBA

January 2020: Song of the Open Road – TBA

March 2020: Salut Au Monde! – TBA

May 2020: Spontaneous Me – TBA

Series of Bell’s past

1992-2010: Batch Series -commemorative batches released at specific milestones, concluding with Batch 10,000.

Late 1990s: 10 Stouts of November (original inspiration for Bell’s annual All Stouts Day celebration in November at its Eccentric Cafe).

2005: Wheat Series – Five beers that experimented with multiple, custom wheat malts fermented with blends of several different yeast strains.

2014-2015: Bell’s Planets Series – Seven beers inspired by Gustav Holst’s musical composition, “The Planets.”

