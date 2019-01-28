Bell’s Brewery Announces 2019 Release Calendar

COMSTOCK, Mich. – A new year is in full-swing and Bell’s Brewery has a number of incredible releases planned for 2019.

First up is Hopslam. Cans, kegs and mini-kegs started shipping on Jan. 2. Events and special tappings continue as fresh Hopslam make its way to its final destinations after leaving the brewery.

Following Hopslam was the release of Larry’s Latest Flamingo Fruit Fight, a new tart Fruit Ale brewed with passionfruit and lime zest. Bottles, cans and kegs have started shipping and begun appearing on store shelves and on tap. Flamingo Fruit Fight is the latest packaged release in the Larry’s Latest series, beers that highlight and continue the innovation that Larry Bell started in 1985 and continues at Bell’s to this day.

In February, Bell’s Official Hazy IPA will start heading out as Bell’s newest year-round offering. Cans, bottles and kegs will head to all of its markets followed closely by the return of summer and Oberon Ale! This year’s Oberon Release Day is set for March 25. Oberon mini-kegs featuring a brand new design for 2019 will follow later this summer.

“This is just a preview of coming attractions, though not all of them are ready to share just yet. We still have a few more surprises to come,” Larry Bell, president and founder of Bell’s Brewery said. “A few years ago we debuted The Planets Series, beers inspired by the work of Gustav Holst. This year, we’re going to introduce a new series inspired by the arts, but this time a little closer to home.”

“Our Leaves of Grass series will kick off later this year, we’ll have more to share on that soon,” he added.

2019 will also see the return of Sparkleberry and, after a two year hiatus, Smitten will also return in bottles and on draft.

Debuting in bottles for the first time will be the highly sought after Double Two Hearted, everything Bell’s fans love about our classic Two Hearted Ale, but in a Double IPA. It will ship in July.

Also coming in 2019 will be new packaging options, some new looks for Bell’s classics and an impressive lineup of Bell’s General Store exclusives, including 750 mL bottles that are a direct result of recent investments in Bell’s innovation pipeline. Consecrator Doppelbock and Quinannan Falls will both be bottled on Bell’s Specialty Line for release at the General Store as well.

Hopsoulution, a Double IPA that was added to Bell’s year-round lineup for Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin last year will continue to be available in those states with the addition of Minnesota in April. It will remain a specialty release for the rest of Bell’s distribution footprint.

Other returning favorites include Third Coast Old Ale, Expedition Stout, Octoberfest, Arabicadabra Coffee Milk Stout and much more.

2019 Releases at a Glance

Specialty releases will be limited and availability will vary from area to area.

January

HopslamDouble IPA (10 percent ABV) – 12 oz. cans packaged in 6-packs, 5L mini-kegs and draft

Larry’s Latest Flamingo Fruit Fight (5 percent ABV) – 16 oz. cans packaged in 4-packs, 12 oz. bottles packaged in 6-packs and 12-packs plus draft

February

Official Hazy IPA (6.4 percent ABV) – 12 oz. cans packaged in 6-packs and 12-packs (Michigan only), 12 oz. bottles packaged in 6-packs and 12-packs plus draft

March

Oberon Ale (5.8 percent ABV) – 12 oz. cans packaged in 6-packs and 12-packs (NEW), 12 oz. bottles packaged in 6-packs and 12-packs, 16 oz. cans packaged in 4-packs and draft

April

Hopsoulution Double IPA* (8 percent ABV) – 12 oz. bottles packaged in 6-packs and draft

May

Smitten Ale (6 percent ABV) – 12 oz. bottles packaged in 6-packs and 12-packs and draft

Pooltime Ale (5 percent ABV) – 12 oz. cans packaged in 6-packs and draft

5L Oberon mini-kegs

First release in our new Leaves of Grass series (TBA).

June

Sparkleberry Ale (9 percent ABV) – 16 oz. cans packaged in 4-packs and draft)

July

Double Two Hearted (11 percent ABV) – 12 oz. bottles packaged in 4-packs and draft

Second release in our new Leaves of Grass series (TBA).

August

Special Double Cream Stout (6.1 percent ABV) – 12 oz. bottles packaged in 6-packs

September

Best Brown Ale (5.8 percent ABV) – 12 oz. cans packaged in 6-packs (NEW) and 12-packs, 12 oz. bottles packaged in 6-packs and 12-packs, 16 oz. cans packaged in 4-packs and draft

Octoberfest Beer (5.5 percent ABV) – 12 oz. bottles packaged in 6-packs and 12-packs plus draft

Expedition Stout (10.5 percent ABV) – 12 oz. bottles packaged in 6-packs and draft

Third Coast Old Ale (10.2 percent ABV) – 12 oz. bottles packaged in 6-packs and draft

Third release in our new Leaves of Grass series (TBA).

Returning Double IPA (TBA)

October

Arabicadabra Coffee Milk Stout (5.5 percent ABV) – 12 oz. bottles packaged in 6-packs and draft

November

Winter White Ale (5 percent ABV) – 12 oz. cans packaged in 6-packs and 12-packs (NEW), 12 oz. bottles packaged in 6-packs and 12-packs, 16 oz. cans packaged in 4-packs and draft

Christmas Ale (7.4 percent ABV) – 12 oz. bottles packaged in 6-packs and 12-packs, draft

Cherry Stout (7 percent ABV) – 12 oz. bottles packaged in 6-packs and draft

Fourth release in our new Leaves of Grass series (TBA).

*Hopsoulution is a year-round release for a handful of Bell’s states and a specialty release for the majority of Bell’s distribution area.

