Belching Beaver Brewery and Karl Strauss Brewing Release High Expectations Hazy IPA

SAN DIEGO– ​Belching Beaver Brewery​ is teaming up with San Diego’s craft brewing pioneer ​Karl Strauss Brewing Company​to introduce High Expectations Hazy IPA. Starting August 7, the special release beer will be rolling out to select U.S. markets and internationally via on-draft and 16-ounce cans in four-packs.

High Expectations Hazy IPA represents what Belching Beaver Brewmaster Troy Smith and Karl Strauss Brewmaster Paul Segura do best – brewing delicious beer and having a good time while doing it. Given both brewers’ laid back lifestyle and love for music, skateboarding/surfing and craft beer, Paul and Troy are two brewers who embody all-things San Diego.

“When brainstorming recipe ideas, Paul and I wanted to create something our fans would enjoy,” ​saidSmith.​“Boat Shoes IPA is one of Karl Strauss’ best sellers, and Hazers Gonna Haze IPA is a beer that Belching Beaver fans really love. We decided to collaborate on a Hazy IPA, inspired by these two crowd favorites.”

“Our brewing team is psyched to finally brew a collaboration beer with Belching Beaver,” ​said Segura. “They make some pretty successful hop-forward beers, so it’s cool to team up with them and brew a new Hazy IPA. Troy and I exchanged several emails trying to decide on the perfect hops and finally landed on a recipe that we’re stoked to share with our fans.”

High Expectations Hazy IPA carries intense pineapple and grapefruit aroma that fades into a softer floral note upfront. The flavor also carries pineapple and grapefruit notes, finishing with a dank, tropical fruit character. With a very mild bitterness, balanced body and pillowy-soft mouthfeel, the hazy IPA delivers extreme hop character that will definitely meet all hopheads’ high expectations.

“Our team has been wanting to brew a collaboration with Karl Strauss Brewing for quite some time,”said Tom Vogel, CEO at Belching Beaver Brewery. ​“They’re an San Diego brewing industry pioneer,who’s known for making some award-winning beers and operating premier brewpub locations. This is our chance to learn from one of the best, while also putting another tasty Hazy IPA out to marketsfor our fans.”

Relax and embrace the haze. This summer, craft beer fans may enjoy some good tunes and a jam session paired with High Expectations Hazy IPA. More information about Belching Beaver Brewery and Karl Strauss Brewing is available at ​belchingbeaver.com ​and ​karlstrauss.com​,respectively.

Quick Facts

Name​:High Expectations Hazy IPA by Belching Beaver Brewery & Karl Strauss

Brewing Stats​: 6.7% ABV, 35 IBUs

Beer Style​:Hazy IPA

Hops​:Galaxy, Motueka, Amarillo, Idaho 7 and Citra

Grain Bill​:Maltodextrin, Flaked white wheat malt, Rolled oats, 2-Row Pale Malt and Golden Promis

Packaging:​16-ounce cans in four-packs and on-draft

U.S. Distribution​:Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon,Utah, Washington and Wisconsin

International Distribution​:Australia, Chile, China, Japan, Korea and Mexico

About Belching Beaver Brewery

Launched in 2012, ​Belching Beaver Brewery​evolved from a desire to make great beer and have a ‘DamGood Time’ doing it. The award-winning craft beer company is focused on two things: First, have a brand that offers quality craft beer, while also being whimsical and fun to inspire good times. Each Belching Beaver beer release carries its own individual style and personality. Second, make beer for everyone and all palates. From easy-drinking Blondes, Triple IPAs, Milk Stouts, Imperial Stouts as well as sours and barrel-aged beers, Belching Beaver Brewery has it! Learn more about Belching BeaverBrewery and its beers at ​belchingbeaver.com​.About Karl Strauss Brewing Karl Strauss Brewing Company​has been proudly independent since 1989, pioneering the craft beerscene with innovative and award-winning beer releases like Aurora Hoppyalis IPA, Queen of TartsDark Sour, Boat Shoes Hazy IPA and Red Trolley Ale. For more information, visit ​karlstrauss.com​.Share it. Cheers.