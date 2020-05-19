BeerBoard Launches Contactless Menus to Assist Retailers with Post-COVID Protocols

SYRACUSE, N.Y. —BeerBoard, the leader in technology and data for the hospitality industry, today announced the launch of BeerPages, a digital, contactless menu solution currently assisting on-premise retailers with new protocols in the post-COVID era.

With BeerPages, retailers can present their full bar menu (draft beer, packaged goods, wine) in a digital format, where customers have access through both a unique QR code and URL. For customers and staff, this eliminates contact with printed menus or in-store tablets and promotes a safer environment for all.

BeerPages is live for BeerBoard’s current retail partners, totaling more than 3,000 locations, at no additional cost to the operator. The solution is now available to the broader on-premise marketplace as an affordable solution which provides immediate ROI.

“The future of the on-premise has been forced upon us. How retailers interact with customers may have changed, but that doesn’t mean it has to be difficult,” said Mark Young, BeerBoard’s Founder & CEO. “We developed BeerPages so operators can solve this challenge and provide their full bar menu in an efficient, consumable format. Paramount during development was ease of use and the ability for our retail partners to promote a safe environment. I am proud of how quickly The BeerBoard Team came together to leverage our technology and create a valuable resource for retailers of every size.”

BeerPages has numerous benefits, which will compound as the return to on-premise service expands across the country. Prominent among those at launch are:

Contactless Menus: BeerPages eliminates the need for anyone to touch or handle printed menus or in-store tablets. This promotes a safer retail environment and confidence among customers and staff.

Live Updates: The retailer’s menu is always LIVE, with any updates made in BeerBoard’s SmartBar portal displayed immediately. The digital format eliminates associated costs from printed menus or lost sales due to out-of-date menus.

Ease of Use: Menus are accessible via both a unique QR code and URL. A location’s menu is displayed instantly when the customer scans the QR code using their cellphone camera or visits the webpage. This gives customer quicker access to the full bar list, including complete brand information.

A sample menu can be viewed by scanning the QR code attached, or by visiting: ourlist.bar/BB33.

BeerBoard’s robust client list features high-profile independent groups and major chain operators across North America. The list includes industry leaders Buffalo Wild Wings, Hooters, Twin Peaks, Applebee’s and Mellow Mushroom. BeerBoard also partners with major brewers including Lagunitas, Heineken, Diageo, Yuengling, New Belgium, Shiner, Stone and Pabst. BeerBoard is headquartered in Syracuse, NY, and has offices in New York City, Denver, Minneapolis and Atlanta.

About BeerBoard

BeerBoard is a technology company enabling the food & beverage industry to make data-driven decisions about its bar business. It manages over $1 billion in retail draft beer sales and 45,000 products through its industry-leading solution. The company’s patented digital platform captures, analyzes, and reports real-time data related to bar performance, brand insights and inventory. Built for retailers, brewers and distributors, the versatile online system is easily operated from a single dashboard, and it has streamlined operations and increased top and bottom line revenue all over the United States. Find out more about how BeerBoard is changing the bar industry through data-based business decisions at https://beerboard.com/