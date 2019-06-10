Beer Serves America: Michigan Beer Industry Generated Nearly $10.2 Billion in 2018

LANSING, Mich. – A recently released report by the National Beer Wholesalers Association and the Beer Institute makes it abundantly clear: Beer is big business in Michigan. The Beer Serves America study found Michigan’s beer industry had an overall economic impact of nearly $10.2 billion in 2018 and supported more than 62,000 jobs at breweries, distributors, retailers and more.

“Michigan’s independent, locally owned beer distributors are proud to work hand-in-glove with the state’s craft brewers and local retailers to help them grow and thrive on a level playing field,” said Spencer Nevins, president of the Michigan Beer and Wine Wholesalers Association. “This new data makes clear that Michigan is not just the Great Lakes State but also the Great Beer State, and Michigan’s beer distributors are proud to play a role in the beer industry’s continued success.”

According to the report, Michigan beer distributors employ 4,724 people in good-paying jobs with good benefits. The state’s distributors have a direct impact of more than $830 million on Michigan’s economy.

“Michigan’s beer distributors have deep roots in their communities and are proud to hire locally to fill jobs that pay well with good benefits,” Nevins said. “Thanks to Michigan’s beer distributors, our state is a Top 5 beer producer and home to some of the best-known breweries in the country and is poised to keep growing through a system that promotes fairness and a level playing field.”

The state’s entire beer industry, consisting of brewers, distributors, retailers and supporting industries like agriculture, transportation and manufacturing, pumped nearly $10.2 billion into Michigan’s economy, employed over 62,000 people and paid more than $2.6 billion in wages in 2018.