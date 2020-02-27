Beer Industry, Politicians, Athletes and More React to Shooting at Molson Coors

Following the workplace shooting at Molson Coors’ Milwaukee plant Wednesday that left five employees dead, numerous beer industry professionals, politicians, athletes and more posted reactions to the incident. Here’s a running list of those sentiments.

Molson Coors employees:

Molson Coors president of emerging growth Pete Marino

 

Molson Coors chief Communications and Corporate Affairs Officer Adam Collins

Molson Coors digital communications manager Peter Frost

Beer Companies and Wholesalers:

 

 

Beer Industry Professionals:

NBWA president and CEO Craig Purser

 

Brewers Association president and CEO Bob Pease

Beer Institute president and CEO Jim McGreevy

Dr. J. Nikol Jackson-Beckham

Craft Quality Solutions owner Neil Witte

Bar Rescue star Jon Taffer

Pints LLC co-founder Kimberly Clements

Brewers Association federal affairs manager Katie Marisic

Uinta Brewing president Jeremy Ragonese

Deschutes Brewery VP of sales and marketing Neal Stewart

Guinness brewery ambassador Ryan Wagner

Torch & Crown’s John Dantzler

Presidential Candidates:

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Former vice president Joe Biden

Former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg

Political Leaders:

 

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar

U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia

Wisconsin state Rep. David Crowley

Wisconsin state Rep. Jonathan Brostoff

Wisconsin state Rep. JoCasta Zamarripa

Milwaukee Sports:

Beer Media:

Federal and Wisconsin Institutions: 

