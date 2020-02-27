Beer Industry, Politicians, Athletes and More React to Shooting at Molson Coors

Following the workplace shooting at Molson Coors’ Milwaukee plant Wednesday that left five employees dead, numerous beer industry professionals, politicians, athletes and more posted reactions to the incident. Here’s a running list of those sentiments.

Molson Coors employees:

Molson Coors president of emerging growth Pete Marino

Thanks for everyone’s concern, outreach and offers of support for the terrible tragedy that occurred on our MKE campus today. My thoughts are with the victims and my coworkers. The beer business is a family and we will support each other to get through this best we can. — pjmarino2 (@pjmarino2) February 27, 2020

Molson Coors chief Communications and Corporate Affairs Officer Adam Collins

Thanks to everyone in our industry, in our communities and around the world who reached out to support our employees in the face of today's tragedy. Hug someone you love tonight, and send some love to our Molson Coors employees and their families – especially those in Milwaukee. — Adam Collins (@AdamDCollins) February 27, 2020

Molson Coors digital communications manager Peter Frost

Thank you all for your notes. I am safe. But please keep my coworkers and their families in your thoughts. — Peter Frost (@peterfrost) February 27, 2020

Beer Companies and Wholesalers:

We were saddened to learn of the violence that occurred at the Molson Coors headquarters in Milwaukee today. We stand with our friends and industry colleagues, and extend our sincere condolences to everyone touched by this tragic situation. — Anheuser-Busch (@AnheuserBusch) February 26, 2020

Everyone at Constellation Brands extends their thoughts and prayers to @MolsonCoors, their employees, and the surrounding Milwaukee community. — Constellation Brands (@cbrands) February 26, 2020

💔Milwaukee is a close-knit community, and when one of us hurts, we all hurt. We stand with our brothers and sisters at Miller Coors, profoundly saddened – and sending compassion, strength, and healing in the aftermath of today’s senseless act.#wearemillercoors #milwaukeestrong pic.twitter.com/snHN1HfsJb — Sprecher Brewery (@sprecherbrewery) February 27, 2020

We are deeply saddened by today’s horrific tragedy within our beer community. Everyone at Summit Brewing Company extends their thoughts and prayers to @MolsonCoors, their employees, families and the surrounding Milwaukee community. — Summit Brewing (@summitbeer) February 27, 2020

Keeping our northerly neighbors at @MolsonCoors in our thoughts today. Hope you all will spare a few as well. — Revolution Brewing (@RevBrewChicago) February 26, 2020

Our hearts go out to our brewing community today as we learn about the tragic news coming from the @MolsonCoors campus in Milwaukee. All of us at Founders send our love and hold the families affected in our thoughts. — Founders Brewing Co. (@foundersbrewing) February 27, 2020

We stand behind & support our beer industry friends @MolsonCoors. Our heart is shattered for the lives that we’re broken & ended today – there is no macro vs micro in a tragedy like today. There’s just us — 2nd Shift Brewing (@2ndshiftbrewing) February 27, 2020

The craft vs big brewery narrative gets thrown around all the time, but the truth is everyone in the beer industry is connected and we have immense respect for all the talented people it takes to run those companies. Our hearts go out to everyone at @MolsonCoors. — Austin Beerworks (@AustinBeerworks) February 26, 2020

Our hearts and minds are with our brewing friends at @MolsonCoors this evening. We send our deepest condolences to all affected. https://t.co/MUXCqmyyi3 — Uinta Brewing (@UintaBrewing) February 27, 2020

We offer our deepest condolences and stand with those affected by the tragedy at the Molson Coors campus in Milwaukee. We are here to support our fellow members of the brewing family during this trying time. — Yuengling Brewery (@yuenglingbeer) February 27, 2020

Our hearts are broken for our @MolsonCoors team during this time 💔 Our thoughts are with them and their families as they try to navigate this tragedy. #MilwaukeeStrong https://t.co/F3nHw9OanQ — Monarch Beverage (@monarchbeverage) February 27, 2020

Beer Industry Professionals:

NBWA president and CEO Craig Purser

The beer business is a family, and our hearts are heavy as we mourn the tragic loss endured today by our partners Molson Coors. Words cannot sufficiently express the sadness and sorrow we feel for the victims and their families and all of our friends at Molson Coors. — Craig Purser (@cpurser) February 27, 2020

Please join America’s beer distributors in keeping the Milwaukee community and all who lost a mother, father, sister, brother, daughter, son or friend in your thoughts and prayers. — Craig Purser (@cpurser) February 27, 2020

Brewers Association president and CEO Bob Pease

Everyone @brewersassoc is devastated and stunned by the tragedy at @MolsonCoors today. We extend our deepest condolences to our beer community colleagues and their families during this difficult time. — Bob Pease (@BobPease) February 26, 2020

Beer Institute president and CEO Jim McGreevy

My heart is breaking for the @MolsonCoors family in hearing today’s tragic news. The beer industry is a family, and we are sending our thoughts to the entire Molson Coors community. — Jim McGreevy (@jmcgreevyIII) February 27, 2020

Dr. J. Nikol Jackson-Beckham

My deepest sympathies go out to our brewing industry colleagues at @MolsonCoors who experienced a horrible tragedy today. Sending love and healing to the coworkers, community, and families of those who were harmed or lost today. I am so very sorry.😔 https://t.co/XEDUMbK4GI — Dr. J. Jackson-Beckham (@jnikolbeckham) February 26, 2020

Craft Quality Solutions owner Neil Witte

Just sick about the news from Milwaukee and thinking of all my friends at @MolsonCoors right now. This shit happens way too much and obviously this one hits close to home. Something has to be done about our awful gun culture. — Neil Witte (@nwitte) February 27, 2020

Bar Rescue star Jon Taffer

Devastated by the news today. The hospitality industry is behind you @MolsonCoors 🖤 pic.twitter.com/YTnMrbcJo1 — Jon Taffer (@jontaffer) February 26, 2020

Pints LLC co-founder Kimberly Clements

Praying & thinking of all of my friends @MolsonCoors.

I’m truly at a loss for words. — Kimberly A. Clements (@KCbeerchick) February 26, 2020

Brewers Association federal affairs manager Katie Marisic

I am so sorry to hear of the tragedy that happened @MolsonCoors today. Sending love and sympathy to the brewing community and everyone who is impacted. — Katie Marisic (@PoliticsBrewing) February 26, 2020

Uinta Brewing president Jeremy Ragonese

Prayers for our beer brothers and sisters in Milwaukee today @MolsonCoors. On the phone with an MC employee when he informed us of the news this afternoon. What a terrible tragedy for the families, the organization, our industry, and, yet again, our country. — Jeremy Ragonese (@JeremyRagonese) February 27, 2020

Deschutes Brewery VP of sales and marketing Neal Stewart

Thoughts are with our fellow beer people at MolsonCoors. Terrible. — Neal Stewart (@NealStewart) February 26, 2020

Guinness brewery ambassador Ryan Wagner

Sending love and best wishes to the team at @MillerCoors/@MolsonCoors in Milwaukee. Just a senseless tragedy. — Ryan Wagner (@rwags614) February 27, 2020

Torch & Crown’s John Dantzler

Disgusted over the shooting at @MolsonCoors. Today was my industry, but in past it's been schools, churches, and all public places. Your thoughts & prayers after those senseless deaths didn't stop today's, and your thoughts & prayers today won't stop the next one. We need change. — John Dantzler (@JDantzler3rd) February 26, 2020

Presidential Candidates:

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren

I'm devastated for the victims, and my heart is with their loved ones and all those affected by this tragedy. We shouldn't have to live with this constant horror and grief. We need to act now to end the gun violence epidemic. https://t.co/zjgsZdLkZl — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 26, 2020

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Thinking of of the families of the victims and co-workers at Molson Coors tonight. Yet another tragic case of gun violence. Enough. https://t.co/4jEVrpQUPq — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) February 26, 2020

Former vice president Joe Biden

I’m heartbroken at the news of yet another mass shooting in America — and I’m keeping the victims and their loved ones in my prayers. We can’t go on like this any longer as a nation. It’s time we come together and pass common-sense reforms to end this epidemic. https://t.co/7EDvU9OM1v — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) February 27, 2020

Former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg

While details are still emerging in Milwaukee, this much is clear: We mourn another devastating tragedy. My heart goes out to all who lost loved ones. May we find the strength and will to act against gun violence, and never accept the unacceptable. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 26, 2020

Political Leaders:

"I'd like to extend my deepest condolences to the victims and families in Milwaukee, Wisconsin." — President @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/S7JYIVByyT — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 27, 2020

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes

I grieve for the five MolsonCoors victims, their families, and first responders as they learn about what’s happened over the last few hours. Today is an unfortunate day in our state—one that will be remembered for all the wrong reasons. — Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes (@LGMandelaBarnes) February 27, 2020

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez

My prayers are with the victims, employees, first responders, and all those at Milwaukee’s Molson Coors campus affected by another senseless tragedy. We must do better. We must act to end gun violence. Enough is enough. — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) February 26, 2020

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar

I’m heartbroken and furious by the mass shooting at Milwaukee’s Molson Coors campus. Another tragic and senseless act of violence in our country. Enough. https://t.co/nXgTcYneIM — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 27, 2020

U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia

.@senatemajldr stop being a coward. You have the power to prevent shootings like the one this afternoon in Milwaukee where 6 people were shot and killed. Yet you continue to choose inaction. Do your job!https://t.co/vTPNHhyTiG — Rep. Sylvia Garcia (@RepSylviaGarcia) February 26, 2020

Wisconsin state Rep. David Crowley

My heart, thoughts, and prayers go out to the families & friends of the victims of today's senseless act at MolsonCoors. As of 4 p.m, @MilwaukeePolice continue to investigate the scene and ask citizens to avoid the area. https://t.co/ZGhg9Lls3x — David C. Crowley (@DavidCrowleyWI) February 26, 2020

Wisconsin state Rep. Jonathan Brostoff

This afternoon's shooting at #MolsonCoors is a horrible tragedy for our entire community. You can read my statement on the incident below: pic.twitter.com/XQ6gO3pV9H — Rep. Brostoff (@RepBrostoff) February 26, 2020

Wisconsin state Rep. JoCasta Zamarripa

Milwaukee Sports:

The Green Bay Packers extend our deepest sympathies to those affected by today's tragedy at Molson Coors. Our thoughts are with the entire Milwaukee community during this difficult time. — Green Bay Packers (@packers) February 27, 2020

Our thoughts are with the men and women who lost their lives, as well as with their families, friends and co-workers. We join with the entire Milwaukee area in expressing our sadness during this painful time. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 27, 2020

Our thoughts and prayers are with our friends at @MolsonCoors after today’s tragic event. — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) February 27, 2020

Very heartbreaking to hear about the tragedy in Milwaukee today. My thoughts are with the victims, their families and everyone at MolsonCoors. #MilwaukeeStrong pic.twitter.com/HbWxc4ifnz — Christian Yelich (@ChristianYelich) February 27, 2020

Beer Media:

Thinking of all our friends at @MolsonCoors this afternoon. All shootings are terrible, but this hits close to home when it touches our industry. — Beer Business Daily (@BeerBizDaily) February 26, 2020

Sending our deepest condolences to everyone impacted by today's tragedy @MolsonCoors. https://t.co/hIaJQkcHjx — BeerAdvocate (@BeerAdvocate) February 26, 2020

Our thoughts and heart is with the folks and family over at @MolsonCoors MKE. https://t.co/rvFf4Z6ij8 — The Full Pint (@thefullpint) February 27, 2020

Federal and Wisconsin Institutions:

We offer our condolences to the grieving families who lost loved ones during the mass shooting at MillerCoors (a Molson Coors Company) here in Milwaukee. Thoughts are also with the survivors and the brave first responders as we recover from this tragedy. #MilwaukeeStrong pic.twitter.com/ChRi2I75Q1 — FBI Milwaukee (@FBIMilwaukee) February 27, 2020