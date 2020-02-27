6 Confirmed Dead in Shooting at Molson Coors Facility in Milwaukee

Six people are dead following a shooting at Molson Coors’ Milwaukee brewery Wednesday afternoon, authorities confirmed Wednesday evening.

During a press conference, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said the five victims, all Molson Coors employees, would not be identified “until proper notifications have been made.”

The gunman, a 51-year-old Milwaukee man who worked for Molson Coors, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Morales added.

Police arrived at the Molson Coors campus at 2:08 p.m. CST, Morales said. During the press briefing, which started at 6:40 p.m. CST, Morales said the brewery’s employees were still being discharged from the campus at that time.

“We have to go through a roll call and identify who’s missing,” he said.

Morales was joined by Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Gov. Tony Evers, who expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

“There were five individuals who went to work today, just like everybody goes to work,” Barrett said. “And they thought they were going to go to work, finish their day, then return to their families. They didn’t, and tragically they never will.”

Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley wrote in a message posted to the company’s Twitter account that the shooter was an active brewery employee.

“There are no words to express the deep sadness many of us are feeling right now,” Hattersley wrote. “The most important thing is that we support and care for each other. We ask that everyone be respectful of how our colleagues in Milwaukee are feeling during this incredibly difficult time and do what you can to be supportive.”

Molson Coors’ Milwaukee office and brewery will be closed for the rest of the week, the memo stated.

Molson Coors executives were in Houston today for the company’s sales and distributor convention. Afternoon sessions were canceled following the shooting.

Another media briefing is slated to take place after 9 p.m. CST, after Molson Coors’ executive team arrives in Milwaukee.

President Donald Trump expressed his condolences for the victims and their families during a press conference Wednesday evening.

“Our hearts break for them and their loved ones,” he said. “We send our condolences. We’ll be with them, and it’s a terrible thing, a terrible thing.”

Anheuser-Busch InBev also shared its condolences on social media.

“We stand with our friends and industry colleagues, and extend our sincere condolences to everyone touched by this tragic situation,” the company posted to its social accounts.

Trade group the Brewers Association also extended its sympathies.

“We extend our deepest condolences to our beer community colleagues and their families during this difficult time,” the BA posted to Twitter.

Beer Institute president and CEO Jim McGreevy also posted his condolences to Twitter: “My heart is breaking for the @MolsonCoors family in hearing today’s tragic news. The beer industry is a family, and we are sending our thoughts to the entire Molson Coors community.”

Boston Beer Company CEO Dave Burwick expressed condolences in an internal message to employees.

“We are devastated and offer our heartfelt condolences to our brewing industry family. This is a senseless tragedy and loss of life,” he wrote.

Recognizing the “tight knit brewing community” and that Boston Beer employees may have crossed paths with those affected, Burwick encouraged employees to seek support from the company’s Employee Assistance Program.