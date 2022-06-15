Beavertown Brewery Announces Lunar Haze

LONDON, UK – Hazy IPA fans, rejoice. And, we know there are many of you. Beavertown Brewery has announced the launch of Lunar Haze, a juicy, hazy IPA hitting the shelves of 2000 Tesco stores nationwide.

One for fans of other Hazy IPAs, Lunar Haze is a tropical, juicy IPA that’s perfect for summertime sipping. Tropical, hoppy and coming in at 4.5% ABV, it’s available to buy as 4 x 330ml packs and 10 x 330ml packs, making it perfect whether you want just one drink or a pack to grab and take to the park.

Taste-wise, drinkers can expect heaps of sticky, ripe pineapple, just like the canned fruit, as well as delightfully sweet passionfruit and hints of peach to soften the beer. With a light, cloudy lemon finish and tropical aroma, Lunar Haze is effortlessly drinkable, and perfect for picnics, parties and summertime BBQs.

Alongside Lunar Haze, Beavertown has also announced the launch of two new beers to Tesco stores from this week. Introducing the 8% Hazy DIPA, Solar Flare and 6% New England IPA, Space Hulk, both available to purchase now in 440ml cans from Tesco stores nationwide.

Pricing:

Lunar Haze 4 x 330ml – £8

Space Hulk 440ml – £3.50

Solar Flare 440ml – £4.00

About Beavertown

Beavertown is dedicated to crafting high quality, innovative beers like Gamma Ray APA or Neck Oil Session IPA that appeal to the thirsty masses, as well as more experimental brews from our Tempus Project and Specials range. From brewing to branding, we believe in creativity in everything we do.

At Beavertown, we believe beer is more than just a beer, it’s an experience. That’s why we host weekly Saturday taprooms to give people the chance to taste our carefully crafted beer in its natural habitat, our own Tottenham brewery. We’ll have more news on when our taproom is opening up soon.

Now 10 years old, Beavertown began life on a 650L kit in a BBQ joint in Haggerston. The brewery in Tottenham Hale produces 5500L batches (or 9,000,000 pints a year) and our new home in Enfield – Beaverworld – will allow Beavertown to produce ten times this, a staggering 90,000,000 pints a year.

The official craft beer of Tottenham Hotspur F.C., you can enjoy a refreshing pint of your favourite Beavertown brew in our new taproom and microbrewery inside the stadium – the first of its kind.

Winner of 3 gold medals at the International Beer Challenge for core range beers Gamma Ray & Neck Oil

https://beavertownbrewery.co.uk