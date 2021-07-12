Beachwood Brewing Celebrates 10 Years

California – Ten years! Beachwood’s brewing endeavor has reached a monumental milestone!

To celebrate, Beachwood brewed not one but two specialty beers releasing on Saturday, July 17, available at all of their locations (Long Beach, Huntington Beach, Garden Grove). Fans are invited to swing by, grab a pint, and spend time with the Beachwood crew. Don’t miss out on the all-new specialty beer t-shirt.

Releasing a huge West Coast-style double IPA, Hoptical Telescope. It envelops everything Beachwood enjoys in the style of being hugely aromatic and supersaturated with hoppy goodness from Mosaic, Strata, Ekuanot, Idaho 7, and Sultana.

To boot, they are bringing back a 5th-anniversary bourbon barrel-aged barleywine, Barrelogenesis. Decadent malts are boosted to massive richness by aging in freshly emptied Wild Turkey barrels.

Beachwood is looking forward to the next ten years and continuing to grow in the craft beer community.

About Beachwood Brewing

From the success of the first Beachwood BBQ Seal Beach location opened in 2006 (closed in 2019) by co-founders Gabriel Gordon and Lena Perelman, they teamed up with brewmaster Julian Shrago in 2011 to open a full-service brewpub in downtown Long Beach. With a full-scale production brewery and now multiple taprooms in various locations, Beachwood is designed to meet the growing demands of a diverse lineup of core beers, including distinctive West Coast-style IPAs, seasonal favorites, and limited releases. Across their locations, people come for the beer and stay for the community.

For More Information:
http://beachwoodbrewing.com/happenings.html

