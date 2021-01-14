Barlows Craft Brews Expands Distribution Across Washington State

VANCOUVER, Wash. – Local craft brewer Barlows is taking its fresh, story-rich brews to craft beer enthusiasts across the state of Washington through a distribution partnership.

Less than a year after opening a Vancouver Waterfront location and an east Vancouver brewery and tasting room under pandemic limitations, Barlows is partnering with Corwin Beverage-owned Kendall’s Pioneer Distributing and Prowar Polska to make its lively choices available wherever Washingtonians tap or shop for fresh hand-crafted brews.

“It’s nice to have a distribution partner so we can spend most of our time growing our brewery and restaurant,” said co-owner Brian Rummer, who has about 10 beer choices available from its seven-barrel system, including IPAs, barrel-aged lagers and stout. “When we made the switch our service levels went through the roof.”

The first packaged distribution is underway with Barlows Crispy Mitts lager, a hockey-inspired brew honoring the nearby Mountain View Ice Rink, now available at local independent stores and restaurants. Next will be a cranberry cherry sour ale. Keg distribution for fresh draft service is being positioned as bars and restaurants make plans for a post-pandemic surge.

Kendall’s Pioneer Distributing is supporting Barlows beers across southwest Washington while Browar Polska will support the Seattle-Puget sound area and key points in eastern Washington. Both are part of Corwin Beverage Company, based in Ridgefield, Wash.

“As a local distributor that actively seeks and supports the small, hand-crafted brewing community, we view Barlows as another success story in the region’s thriving craft beverage industry,” said Sam Madrid, chief operating officer of Corwin Beverage Co. and general manager of Browar Polska. “The pandemic further revealed our region’s thirst for innovative hand-crafted beers as our partners expanded sales by shifting distribution.”

Rummer named Barlows Brewery after Northwest pioneer legend Sam Barlow who crossed the Cascade range in 1845 from his native Indiana to settle in the area. Following a similar westward journey, Rummer started as a home brewer after growing up in a Texas town known for German craft beers and beer-themed celebrations.

With a local story-telling flair, Rummer worked with the Clark County Historical Society to personalize the east Vancouver brewery and sponsor exhibits and events, with a creative eye toward inspiring new small-batch brew themes.

About Barlows

Barlows is a locally owned and operated craft brewing company that operates Barlows Public House on the Vancouver waterfront and Barlows Brewery and Tasting Room, 705 E. Mill Plain Blvd, in east Vancouver. The craft brewer makes small batches of all styles of ales and lagers relying upon locally sourced ingredients and brewed locally. Its products are served at restaurants and bars, available in crowlers and growlers, and at retail locations where fresh craft beers are available.

About Kendall’s Pioneer Distributing and Browar Polska

Kendall’s Pioneer Distributing and Browar Polska are specialty distributors that provide high-quality craft beer, wine and cider products to retailers, bars and restaurants in Washington state. Kendalls Pioneer serves clients across southwest Washington while Browar Polska serves clients in the Seattle-Puget Sound area and points in eastern Washington. Both are business units of Corwin Beverage Company, a fourth generation family-owned business that has distributed refreshments in western Washington since 1941.

For More Information:

https://browarpolska.com/