Bale Breaker to Add Classic German-Style Pilsner to Can Lineup

YAKIMA, Wash. – Bale Breaker Brewing Company, a family-owned brewery located in the beautiful Yakima Valley, today announces the release of its first canned pilsner to their year-round lineup.

Simply named “Bale Breaker Pilsner”, this crisp, classic recipe carefully balances malt and hops with notes of breakfast cereal, floral, and citrus. Brewed with local Simcoe®, Loral™, and Palisade® hops grown on the brewery’s family farm in the Yakima Valley, this hyperlocal pilsner brings additional citrus and berry fruit notes and less floral character compared to traditional pilsners brewed with European noble hops.

“After receiving such rave reviews from our Palm Spring Pils collab with Modern Times Brewery last spring and a few solid draft-only pilsner releases since then, we knew the demand was there to release a year-round crisp and refreshing pilsner,” said Bale Breaker Business Manager and Co-Owner Meghann Quinn. “We believe this will be a big hit for our fans who are looking for something a little less hoppy.”

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, Bale Breaker will be releasing the newly minted 12oz. cans for the public to enjoy via a no-contact drive-thru style in mid-August. Available year-round in select grocers throughout our entire distribution footprint in Washington, Northern Idaho, and Oregon in late-August. Find a store near you by using Bale Breaker’s online beer finder: www.balebreaker.com/beer/search

About Bale Breaker Pilsner

A crisp, classic pilsner that carefully balances malt and hops with notes of breakfast cereal, floral, and citrus. Brewed with local Simcoe®, Loral™, and Palisade® hops grown on the brewery’s family farm in the Yakima Valley. Made in the classic German style with noticeable hops and no adjunct malts. This local Pilsner is made with all Pacific Northwest hops, which bring additional citrus and berry fruit notes and less floral character compared to traditional European noble hops.

About Bale Breaker

Crafting fresh-off-the-farm brews from the middle of a hop field, Bale Breaker Brewing Company is a family-owned brewery located in the beautiful Yakima Valley. Backed by four generations of hop farming experience, Bale Breaker started in 2013, and has grown to become the fourth largest independent craft brewery in Washington. With a 30-barrel brewhouse and a 27,000 square foot facility, we craft five year-round canned beers, including the widely celebrated Topcutter IPA. We also have a 5-barrel pilot brewhouse, the Imagination Station, where we test and develop new recipes. We currently distribute statewide in Washington as well as in northern Idaho and western Oregon.?For more information, visit www.balebreaker.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.