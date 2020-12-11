Baladin Launches “Nazionale” Beer In Crown Cans To Celebrate World’s First Sustainable Retail Park

Yardley, PA — Brands come together to offer consumers the ultimate sustainable retail experience Yardley, PA – December 09, 2020. To commemorate the opening of the world’s first green retail park dedicated to the theme of Respect for nature, Italian craft brewer Baladin is launching “Nazionale”, an authentic Italian organic beer packaged in cans from Crown Bevcan Europe & Middle East. Following the motto “from duty to beauty”, Green Pea retail park, located in Turin, Italy, is home to 100 retailers in the areas of housing, clothing, leisure, food and beverage, energy and movement, all offering products designed with reverence and respect for the environment. As the first Italian craft brewer to ever use cans, Baladin’s approach echoes this ethos of dedication to operating sustainably.

Teo Musso, Founder of Baladin, commented: “In the midst of climate change and with a consumer demographic that is increasingly aware of the importance of living as sustainable as possible, there has never been a more important time to engage with partners such as Crown and Green Pea. Our new 100% Italian organic beer was only ever destined for the metal packaging option – easy to understand why, given the strong sustainability credentials of the format.”

The packaging design is minimalistic and natural, yet striking in appearance, and features a predominantly white background upon which a single green pea sits above the Baladin logo. The minimalist can design delivers greater attention-capturing potency on the retail shelves, along with perceived product eco-friendliness and premium quality, all desired brand qualities in package design styles.

The revolutionary 360 End® – a first in the Italian craft beer market – offers consumers heightened levels of enjoyment, as it enables the entire lid of the beverage can to be removed, effectively turning it into a drinking cup and eliminating the need for separate glassware. The beverage cans are an appealing package for outdoor activities and occasions where consumers want to be able to move around and sip their drink with ease.

Veronique Curulla, Marketing & Business Development Director at Crown Bevcan Europe, & Middle East, commented: “Our cans are the perfect fit for Baladin and the Green Pea retail concept. Teo Musso and his team are dedicated to creating products that deliver at the highest levels in terms of taste and sustainability, which is alignment with our work and goals. Cans are a packaging option that is not only 100% recyclable but also infinitely recyclable.” Green Pea Retail Park will open its doors on 9 December 2020, with consumers also able to purchase Baladin’s exclusive new beer from Eataly shops across Italy.

About Crown Holdings, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Yardley, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.crowncork.com.