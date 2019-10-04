Avery Brewing Releases Pacer IPA

BOULDER, Colo.– Avery Brewing Company, an innovative craft brewery for over 26 years, announces the official launch of Pacer IPA, a hop forward and full-flavored Hazy IPA with only 100 calories and 3.5 carbs.

“After 26 years of exploring, creating, and drinking beers, I realized I wanted a real IPA that worked with my real, everyday life,” says Adam Avery, founder of Avery Brewing. As a climber, cyclist, landlocked surfer, and brew master, Adam wanted to design a Hazy IPA that fit effortlessly into his outgoing, no-compromise lifestyle.

At 100 calories, 3.5 carbs, and 4.5% ABV, Pacer IPA sports a winning aromatic hop character that today’s craft beer drinker will appreciate. In addition to traditional malted barley, Avery’s brewers incorporate wheat and oats for fuller body, as well as an abundance of southern hemisphere hops. Contemporary dry-hopping techniques help Pacer IPA achieve the big, juicy, and fruity aromas and flavors that we know and love inbig IPAs.

Pacer IPA’s big flavor profile joins a growing lineup of lower calorie, lower carb options from Avery Brewing, like the recently released Rocky Mountain Rosé. Pacer IPA brings a hazy and flavorful IPA to this functional category the brewery has named the Avery 100s. Adam Avery hopes to expand this exciting portfolio in the future.

Building on the market demand for quality easy drinking options, Avery Brewing plans to add a hard seltzer to their portfolio this winter. Avery brewers are also researching ways to evolve some core beer brands to have lower calorie counts while enhancing the beer’s original flavor. Long term, Adam Avery hopes to bring this innovation and experience to styles of beer where it hasn’t yet been done.

Great American Beer Festival attendees will get a sneak preview of Pacer IPA when Avery shares it at their booth during the festival. Then Pacer IPA will be available in 6-packs of 12 oz cans in Colorado and select nationwide retailers beginning in mid-October. Find Pacer IPA near you with Avery’s brew finder.

About Avery Brewing Company

