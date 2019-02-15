Austin Eastciders Expands Distribution to Georgia

AUSTIN, Texas – Austin Eastciders, the number one craft cider in Texas, rolls out its line of easy-drinking ciders to the Georgia market this month. General Wholesale Beer Company in Atlanta, Northeast Sales Distributing, and Southern Eagle of Savannahare the wholesale partners for the venture.

“The cider category grew over ten percent and Austin Eastciders hit the 50,000-barrel mark in 2018,” said Brad McKeever, president, Austin Eastciders. “We’re proud to be a leader in the movement to return cider to its pre-Prohibition prominence as the official drink of America.”

“We are very excited about our partnership with innovative craft cidery Austin Eastciders. Their authentic craft ciders are just what the Georgia market needs,” said Greg Quinlan, brand manager at General Wholesale Beer Company. “The cider business is rocking, and Atlanta drinkers are now going to have a great southern cider to drink.”

Based in Austin, Texas, Austin Eastciders offers a portfolio of dry, easy-drinking cider with two-thirds less sugar than most other ciders. The brand’s Original Dry Cider, Blood Orange and Pineapple Cider will be available in 6-packs and draft in the Georgia market.

About Austin Eastciders

With the inclusive rallying-cry, “Cider Y’all,” Austin Eastciders produces craft ciders in Austin, Texas, using all-natural ingredients and bittersweet apples to create traditionally inspired ciders. Founded in 2013, Austin Eastciders has five always available cider varieties, including Austin Eastciders Original Dry Cider, Austin Eastciders Texas Honey, Austin Eastciders Blood Orange, AustinEastciders Pineapple Cider and Austin Eastciders Ruby Red Grapefruit. The cidery also produces a rotating line of limited release ciders like Spiced Cider and Texas Brut Cider. Austin Eastciders is leading the craft cider movement, shipping over 50,000 barrels of cider in 2018.Austin Eastciders products are available in retailers like HEB, Kroger, Target and Whole Foods and in bars and restaurants throughout Texas, Georgia, Arizona, Oklahoma, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., the Carolinas, Nashville, New Mexico, Iowa, New York and other markets across the Mid-Atlantic. Austin Eastciders is available in 6-pack and 12-pack 12 oz. cans and draft. For the latest on Austin Eastciders, follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram under @Eastciders or visit austineastciders.com.