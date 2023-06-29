Austin-Based Non-Alcoholic Beverage Brand Rick’s Near Beer Hits Shelves Across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – Rick’s Near Beer is rolling out its lineup of non-alcoholic craft beers and beverages at retail stores across the southern half of Texas, including HEB, Total Wine, Whole Foods, and more.

Rick’s will hit shelves across Southern Texas with two varieties of non-alcoholic beers, a delicious and crisp Pilsner dubbed Rick’s Original and a juicy IPA, Rick’s Hazy. Both the Original and Hazy are refreshing low-strength beverages brewed with premium malted barley, fine American hops, and Rocky Mountain water. At less than 0.5% ABV, Rick’s is refreshing, consistent, and exciting.

The recently released Rick’s Crispy Hop Water, a sparkling beverage that uses a unique blend of hops to give it refreshingly nuanced, citrus flavor, will also be available at retail stores in the state. Rick’s Crispy Hop Water is full of notes of tangerine, pineapple, and grapefruit and is the perfect way to relax during the hot Texas summer. It can be enjoyed as a standalone drink or used as a mixer in a delicious cocktail.

Founded by Certified Cicerone® Josh Hare, the entrepreneur behind Texas-based beverage brands Hops & Grain Brewing and Pint & Plow Brewing, Rick’s Near Beer launched in December 2022 not as an alternative, but a complement to alcohol that can be enjoyed morning, noon, and night.

“We are on a mission to make non-alcoholic beverages a go-to for all kinds of people. We’re excited to expand our retail space beyond Rick’s Place in East Austin and reach people across Texas,” says Hare. “Pick up a pack of Rick’s at your nearest retailer anytime you want a beer, but know you shouldn’t.”

Find the nearest store with Rick’s Locator or order six-packs of Rick’s Crispy Hop Water ($8), Rick’s Hazy ($12) and Rick’s Original ($10) online.

About Rick’s Near Beer

https://drinkricks.com